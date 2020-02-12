A 1-megawatt solar farm slated for 24 acres next to the Smithville Municipal Airport will begin construction next month and will provide enough energy to power approximately 200 Smithville homes. [Statesman file photo]

The city of Smithville is taking a step toward becoming a greener, environmentally conscious town while reducing its energy costs.

Next month, Austin-based energy development company Go Big Solar will build a 1-megawatt solar farm on 24 acres beside the Smithville Municipal Airport that is expected to produce 6% of the city’s energy use, or the energy needed to power about 200 homes.

“The city is drawing a line in the sand saying, yeah, we care about the environment,” said Smithville City Manager Robert Tamble.

The deal is expected to save the city at least $350,000 over a 25-year period, officials said. Much of those savings will come from eliminating the need to purchase costly energy from the state’s power grid during peak usage months — June, July, August and September — and cutting out the grid’s transmission fees.

“Go Big Solar believes that solar energy is most valuable when it is supplied to the distribution grid, meaning that the energy is locally produced and utilized,” said Go Big Solar’s founder and CEO David Cox. “Solar is most valuable since it coincides with peak power (demand) and therefore reduces the need to purchase expensive electricity.”

Cox said he plans to begin construction of 4,212 ground-mounted solar panels in March with an estimated December completion date. However, the power purchase agreement approved by the Smithville City Council in December allows for either party to terminate the contract under certain circumstances without financial liability. If changes in the regulatory environment make the project unfeasible, for instance, then Go Big Solar could cancel the agreement without consequence. Or if unknown conditions of the 24-acre site prevent the solar farm’s construction, the agreement could be waived.

The city also requires Go Big Solar to allow the city to annex the 24-acre property into its city limits.

The city’s current wholesale power agreement with the Lower Colorado River Authority allows Smithville to purchase up to 15% of its total energy consumption — about 6.5 megawatts of the city’s 43.6 megawatts of usage in 2018 — from alternate, third-party energy sources. Tamble and Cox said it’s their intention to double the amount of solar energy provided to the city by an additional megawatt through a proposed expansion of the solar farm in 2021.

“That’s what I would like to do, and that’s the (City) Council’s expectation,” Tamble said. “But you don’t want to throw all your eggs in one basket, you want to see if the system is going to perform as promised.”

Expansion could also include adding a battery storage system that could provide power during nighttime or cloudy days or give the city the ability to sell power back to the energy grid through the LCRA. A battery system could double the city’s potential energy savings over the course of its 25-year power purchase agreement.

“There’s very little risk — it’s not a Georgetown thing,” said Tamble, referring to Georgetown’s botched solar deal that lost the city $8.3 million between 2016 and 2018 due to depressed energy prices and ended in litigation. “We’re only talking about 6% of the 15% we’re allowed over the 25-year period. But the savings from this can be significant.”

Negotiations between Go Big Solar and the city began over a year ago when the company approached the city in its pursuit for deals with municipal customers, college campuses, co-ops and large energy consumers. The company counts San Antonio’s electric utility CPS Energy, Paul Quinn College in Dallas, and several Austin residents among its customers.