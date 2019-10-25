Austin apartment project gets new owner

High Street Residential and Principal Real Estate Investors have sold Crestview Commons, a 353-unit apartment complex in Austin’s Crestview neighborhood.

San Francisco-based Vebena Road Holdings purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Located at 801 Sugaree Ave., Crestview Commons has one-, two- and three-bedroom units in a four-story building.

Crestview Commons is High Street Residential’s third project in the Crestview neighborhood.

High Street Residential and Principal Real Estate Investors broke ground on the fourth and final phase of Crestview Commons during the second quarter of this year. Construction is due to wrap up in the spring of 2020 on the five-story building, which will have 226 apartments including efficiency, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

Developers finalize plans, financing for 66-story tower

Lincoln Property Co., Kairoi Residential and DivcoWest said they have finalized a joint venture to develop 6 X Guadalupe, a planned 66-story mixed-use tower in downtown Austin that will be the city's tallest building.

The companies said they have closed on financing but provided no specifics.

An Extended Stay hotel is in the process of being demolished to make way for the project, which will rise at West Sixth and Guadalupe streets. Designed by the Austin office of Gensler, the tower will have 349 apartments, along with office and retail space.

Lincoln Property Co. and Kairoi (formerly Lynd Development) have extensive experience owning and developing in downtown Austin, while San Francisco-based DivcoWest is known for its long-standing relationships with technology tenants.

Austin pharmaceutical company announces $22M initial public offering

Austin’s TFF Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced the $22 million valuation of its initial public offering of 4.4 million shares.

The company, which was founded in 2018, uses “Thin Film Freezing,” a process designed to improve the way lung medication is delivered, to develop pharmaceutical drugs.

According to a company news release, the company began trading on the Nasdaq on Friday under the ticker “TFFP” at $5 per share.

The underwriter for the offering will have a 45-day option to purchase 660,000 additional shares of common stock, according to the release.

National Securities Corporation was the sole underwriter for the IPO, according to the release.

TFF Pharmaceuticals filed for the IPO in August. In May, the company announced that it had raised $8.17 million in Series A funding. The company spun off of Austin-based startup Lung Therapeutics.