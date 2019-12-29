Winter is often a slow time for business movement, but January is shaping up to be busier. A longtime Lubbock restaurant will soon close, but others are joining the market.

Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse

Tokyo Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 4637 50th St., will close after Jan. 5.

The Japanese and hibachi restaurant opened in Lubbock 25 years ago and has long been a favorite spot for special celebrations.

Owner Diep Truong died last year, and the restaurant team on Facebook thanked loyal customers for making Truong’s American dream a reality.

HTeaO

HTeaO opened just before Christmas at 6704 Milwaukee Ave.

The tea shop offers a custom tea bar featuring 22 flavors of sweet and unsweet iced tea. Customers will be able watch as employees brew the drinks. Snacks and a full line of YETI merchandise are also sold at the store.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is scheduled to open Jan. 20 at 6012 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The 6,800-square-foot “sports oasis” will be the newest restaurant at Canyon West.

Twin Peaks is a mountain lodge themed restaurant that serves burgers, sandwiches, wings, tacos and other hot dishes.

According to a news release, the Lubbock location will serve 32 beers on tap, have 76 TVs, an outdoor fire pit and two patios.

Sarah Self-Walbrick is the business reporter at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. Have a business tip? Contact Sarah at 766-8754 or sself-walbrick@lubbockonline.com.