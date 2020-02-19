Austin’s luxury hotel boom is expanding from downtown to near the University of Texas campus with the arrival of two new upscale players.

The Otis Hotel and AC Hotel Austin-University will open this week at 1901 San Antonio St. — a site that is one block from UT’s campus and part of what developers are calling a new "campus district."

The hotels, both Marriott boutique brands, will have separate lobbies and entrances but will share some services, such as housekeeping.

The 11-story project has a combined 347 rooms and 7,000 square feet of event space plus a ballroom and five meeting rooms as well as separate gyms.

Each hotel is designed to feel like its its own experience, said Thomas Hoffmann, general manager of the Otis Hotel and AC Hotel Austin-University.

The Otis is billed as being a hip, Austin-centric venue that pays tribute to the city’s reputation as the Live Music Capital of the World. Features include a vinyl record player in every room and a library of curated vinyl records for guests to play.

"This is for someone who wants something unique," Hoffmann said "It has a very independent, very local feel and is perfect for someone who wants to experience the Austin culture."

The AC Hotel, meanwhile, offers more traditional high-end accommodations. "It has what you really need and nothing you don’t need," Hoffmann said. "It is really designed to take away the stress of travel."

The hotels have four restaurants: Acre 41, described as having a "dressed-up" American menu featuring classic dishes; Burger Bar, a walk-up burger stand outside the property; Bar AC, a Spanish-inspired bar and restaurant; and Otopia Rooftop Lounge, which is only accessible to guests.

With the project’s location near the campus district -- which encompasses AT&T Conference Center, Dell Seton Medical Center, museums and sports venues -- the hotels expect to a wide range of visitors, Hoffmann said.

"UT is not obviously the only entity we’re doing business with, but it’s a big part of who we’re trying to attract," he said. "That means a good mix of business travel during the week and leisure travel on weekends. We’re seeing a really strong booking pace right now and we’re very bullish about the Austin market."