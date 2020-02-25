Startup Games, the annual Austin event that brings companies together to raise money for charity, has a new name and an expanded mission.

Now called Catalyst Games, the annual event is changing its focus from a one-day competition to a program that engages the teams throughout the year.

The event was launched as the Austin Startup Games in 2012 by entrepreneurs from uShip, BuildASign, Storable, Capital Factory and Boundless Network. The idea was to bring companies together to network and have fun while supporting the Austin community.

Over the years games have included startup "sports" such as ping pong, foosball, darts and beer pong to raise money for charity.

Catalyst Games, which is a registered nonprofit, has raised more than $825,000 for community groups since its launch, according to organizers.

Today, Catalyst Games, which also has programs in Denver and Atlanta, is operated by Austin-based investment firm Notley.

Notley backs for-profit startups and non-profit ventures that make a social impact. Notley also operates initiatives including Philanthropitch, Women@Austin and the Center for Social Innovation.

"We are so proud of what Startup Games has been able to accomplish over the last eight years," said Dan Graham, founder of Notley. "We want to be purposeful in our giving back, and this new name and programming will allow for us to have even more of an impact by focusing on issues pertinent to each market and staying connected year-round to the nonprofits we serve."

One change in programming is that Catalyst Games will kick off each game season by working with company teams, non-profit organizations and community leaders in each market to identify the most pressing issues in that city.

Based on those discussions and recommendations, Catalyst Games will choose non-profit partners that can carry out the mission. Participating teams will be able to earn bonus points throughout the year through events such as volunteer days and supply drives.

Each season will culminate with the traditional "day of games," where companies will compete in team building competitions with all money won benefiting the chosen non-profits.

"Corporate social responsibility and authentic team building programs can be a heavy lift for many companies," said Gillian Wilson, Catalyst Games co-founder. "Catalyst Games offers a unique way to give back to the community, while also creating an authentic team building experience."

The next season of Austin’s Catalyst Games will start in April with a community wide volunteer event and team registration. Austin’s day of games will be in January 2021.