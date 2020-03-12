Swiss baking company Aryzta is shutting down its Austin bakery and laying off 95 people, according to documents filed with the state.

The job cuts affect the company’s entire Austin workforce at 6301 E. Stassney Lane, according to a WARN letter sent to the Texas Workforce Commission.

A WARN letter, which stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, is a federally mandated notice employers must provide to state governments in the event of major layoffs.

Aryzta said it planned to close the bakery on March 6 and expected the workforce reductions to happen on that date.

The closing is expected to be permanent, the company said.

Aryzta is a Zurich, Switzerland-based specialty frozen bakery that supplies baked goods to food service, retail and restaurant industries.

It makes McDonald’s hamburger buns and Otis Spunkmeyer cookies and its products include artisan breads, cookies, donuts, pastries, pizza and flatbreads.

The company, which has operations worldwide, grew through a series of acquisitions. It announced cost-cutting measures in 2018 and 2019 as it struggled to deal with heavy debt and over expansion.

The company this week reported a rise in its first-half core earnings, but said its North American business continued to underperform.

Aryzta said it expected improved performance in North America in the second half, but said the outlook did not factor in any impact from the spread of the coronavirus.

Additional material from the Associated Press.

