Coronavirus fears combined with price wars between leading oil producers are sending gasoline prices across Texas to lows not seen in more than a year.

"Texas gas prices are at their cheapest point in more than a year," said Joshua Zuber, a spokesman for auto club AAA Texas. "Gas prices usually increase in the spring due to an increase in demand and lower supply, but this year drivers could continue to see lower prices amid concerns over the coronavirus and impacts to global demand."

The statewide gas average in Texas for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is is $2.01, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That’s 9 cents per gallon less than a week ago and 25 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA Texas.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Austin area is currently $1.99, a 10-cent decrease from a week ago and a 23-cent drop from a year ago, AAA Texas said.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.22 while drivers in Sherman are paying the least at $1.88 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.32, which is nine cents less than a week ago and 17 cents less than a year ago.

The Texas statewide gas price average has not been this low since the middle of February 2019, Texas AAA said.

A lack of agreement between Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries to cut production along with concerns about coronavirus have caused crude oil prices to plunge, sending retail gas prices to new 2020 lows, according to oil industry analysts.

Regional stock levels have steadily declined for several weeks. However, with crude oil prices making up 60 percent of what drivers pay at the pump, if prices continue to remain lower, motorists will likely continue to see savings when filling up, Texas AAA said.