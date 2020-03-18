Austin’s largest shopping mall operator said Wednesday that it will temporarily shut its centers due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In Austin’s metro area, Simon Property Group operates Lakeline Mall, Barton Creek Square, Round Rock Premium Outlets, San Marcos Premium Outlets and Domain I and II.

The measure will take effect at 7 tonight and will end on March 29, Simon said.

Simon, the largest owner of shopping malls in the nation, said it made the decision to close all its malls and retail properties after discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of the virus.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, CEO of Simon.

The closings follow the decision by several department stores including Macy's, J.C. Penney to Nordstrom to temporarily shutter. Other mall-brands including, Gap, Victoria's Secret and Sephora, have announced they are also temporarily closing locations.

Retail sales fell 0.5% in February, the largest drop in more than a year, indicating that the consumer sector was slowing even before the coronavirus struck with force in the United States.

Online leader Amazon.com is hiring another 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as more people stay at home and shop online. On Tuesday, Amazon said that, in an attempt to fill its warehouses with hand sanitizer and other items, the company will limit what suppliers can send to its warehouses for the next three weeks.

Still, any surge in online shopping won’t be enough to offset what analysts expect to be an overall body blow to the retail industry.

Deborah Weinswig, CEO of Coresight Research, a global research firm, said that she now expects 15,000 stores to permanently close in 2020, nearly double her forecast of 8,000 stores that she made earlier this year. She says she expects that retailers could be closed for three months, not just two weeks.

"We are in a sustained spending halt," she said.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.