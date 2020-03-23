At a time when nurses need all the help they can get, Diligent Robotics has raised $10 million to expand the use of its medical robots in hospitals.

The Austin-based company’s first commercialized product is a hospital robot named Moxi, which is designed to take work off the hands of clinical staff so they can spend more time on focused care.

Diligent Robotics was founded in 2017 with the goal of using artificial intelligence technology to build a robot that assists humans in work environments.

Last year the company debuted its first product, named Moxi, and began testing it in four U.S. hospitals including the University of Texas Medical Branch's Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.

Moxi helps clinical staff with routine tasks that don't directly involve patients. That includes gathering supplies and linens and delivering them to patient rooms, delivering samples to a lab and retrieving items from supply rooms in nursing units.

Outsourcing that work gives staff more time for patient care and saves hospitals money on staff burnout and turnover costs, Diligent Robotics said. According to a report by the Institute of Medicine, more than 30% of hospitals said they cannot find enough candidates to fill open clinical positions.

The company said that after receiving positive results from Moxi's trials, the robot is ready to work with full-time hospital customers. Diligent Robotics generates revenue through a subscription model that is based on each hospital's utilization of the robot.

“We envision a future powered by robots that work seamlessly with human teams,” said Andrea Thomaz, co-founder and CEO of Diligent Robotics. “We are enabling our hospital customers redesign workflows for their frontline teams, letting nurses make full use of their specialized skills, letting robots handle tedious fetching tasks and other routine work.”

The investment was led by DNX Ventures, with participation from existing investors True Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures and Next Coast Ventures, as well as E14 Fund, Promus Ventures and Grit Ventures.

The company said the investment will allow it to accelerate the rollout of its robot as well as expand product development in both hardware and software.

Diligent Robotics previously received $2.1 million in venture capital and $725,000 in small business innovation research grants from the National Science Foundation.