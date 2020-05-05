National Instruments has built its reputation as a technology company that enables the imagination of engineers around the world.

Now, the Austin-based company is looking to expand its horizons and spread its technologies into even more industries.

National Instruments specializes in test and measurement hardware and software systems that can be used in numerous industries and applications, for everything from making windmills run better to making wireless networks run more efficiently.

Founded in 1976 by James Truchard, Bill Nowlin and Jeff Kodosky, the company has grown into a tech powerhouse. National Instruments reported $1.4 billion in revenue in 2019 and has more than 7,000 employees, with about 2,100 of those in Austin.

While staying true to its founding mission, National Instruments is going through an evolution, said Eric Starkloff, who became CEO in February.

National Instruments has traditionally sold its products to engineers, so its customers have typically been “an engineer designing a product, or in a lab trying to do things like launch a satellite, and they’re using our technology to enable them to do that,” Starkloff said.

Now, the company is looking to adjust its business model.

“Increasingly as the company has grown, we’re selling not only to engineers, but to enterprises,” Starkloff said.

Starkloff said the company has honed in on three market segments: aerospace, defense and government; electric and autonomous vehicles; and 5G connectivity.

National Instruments’ decision to focus on these market segments aligns with the company’s reputation as a leader in testing and validation tools, said tech industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Austin-based Moor Insights and Strategy.

“Those are the markets with the biggest level of growth in the industry and it’s also areas that have some of the biggest needs for the equipment and tools that National Instruments makes,” Moorhead said.

The strategy also provides a vision for how National Instruments’ testing equipment can be integrated into different market segments, Starkloff said.

“Our system for testing an autonomous or electric vehicle is different from our system designed to test satellite payload, but the building blocks for the systems are the same,” Starkloff said.

Strategic leaders

Starkloff said National Instruments has placed strategic leaders to represent the company’s focus in those three key market areas.

By placing people with industry-specific knowledge at these positions, Starkloff said, the company is able to better understand not just the needs of engineers, but also their managers and executives.

Ritu Favre joined National Instruments about six months ago as senior vice president of the company’s semiconductor business. She brings about 30 years of industry experience from her previous roles at companies including the former Freescale Semiconductor, which was acquired in 2015 by NXP Semiconductors.

Favre said part of her decision to join the company was due to its new business strategy. As an electrical engineer, she said, she knew how important National Instruments’ technology is to validate and test new technology.

“Eric (Starkloff) was talking about this big transformation, and it was intriguing and exciting,” she said.

Favre said her new position allows her to apply her industry knowledge to identify solutions for customers, such as difficulties with data input and workflow throughout the validation process -- something Favre called the design-to-test initiative.

Because she understands the problems as an engineer, and can offer solutions as a leader of a department, she said the company can help clients prepare for new and upcoming technologies, such as those related to 5G.

“National Instruments have been really helping engineers do their jobs in a better way. I feel like this step is the next evolution,” Favre said.

While Favre and her team help engineers test and validate new technologies for the connectivity that will be enabled by 5G, others at the company are working with those who are taking their innovation to the skies.

Luke Schrier oversees National Instruments’ aerospace, defense and government business unit.

Schrier said one of the key reasons National Instruments employees are passionate about their work is the ability to use the company’s existing testing equipment and software to come up with specific solutions for clients.

“We’re not the company that comes in and says ‘We’ve got all this figured out, just buy from us,’” he said. “We collaborate with them to get to the right level that they can innovate from.”

And that’s not always a static target, Schrier said.

When providing equipment for electronic devices that are going to help navigate new flight systems, for example, Schrier said his clients need to know that their technology will work in high-stress situations.

“Increasingly, given how complicated it is, our customers are needing more elaborate testing capability around a specific device to mimic more scenarios. The closer you can make the scenarios to the real world, the better the test,” Schrier said.

Because it works across many different industries, the company is able to adjust quickly to client needs, Schrier said.

With innovations in machine learning and data science, Schrier said National Instruments sees more potential for highlighting problems for customers even before they become an issue.

“The beauty of National Instruments is that we’re working across these different industries,” Schrier said. “As something like machine learning comes around, we don’t have to re-architect anything.”

Enabling technology

Starkloff, who started as an engineer at the company, said he shares his employees’ excitement for being at the forefront of the newest innovations, and considers that passion a key to success at the company.

“The thing that has still kept me at National Instruments all this time is that we really are enabling some of the most leading-edge technology in the world,” Starkoff said.

Part of being at the leading edge, Starkloff said, is making sure that the company’s M&A strategy supports its more enterprise-facing business strategy, and to continue growing organically through investment into research and development.

It also has to do with being involved with technology education.

The company is part of multiple programs centered around science, technology, engineering and math education, such as Girlstart, and University of Texas Girl Day.

National Instruments is also a partner of FIRST Robotics, a high school-level robotics competition, and provides mentors to seven different Austin-area schools

Kodosky, one of National Instruments’ co-founders, still has an office at the company’s Austin headquarters. He said he is excited about National Instruments’ new strategy, and looks forward to seeing what the future holds for the company he helped start.

“While we’ve grown significantly since we were first founded over 40 years ago, we continue to advance our hardware and software tools to make engineers ever more productive as they tackle the big challenges of our modern world,” Kodosky said in a written statement. “I'm proud of our history and I look forward to accelerating our impact in the future.”