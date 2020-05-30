Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending May 25:

Cstoreos, 1721 S Interstate Highway 35 E Apt 3205.TNT Enterprise, 1411 19th St.Belgari 3307 E 15th Pl.Montelongo's Upholstery Inc., 8405 Ave Ash.Twin Oaks Pharmacy 3436 34th St.Beam Auto Sales 2507 Texas Ave.Chosen Touch Boutique, 4627 Elgin Ave.Lexion Henderson, 2820 54th St.G8G Tire Shop, 2024 Clovis Rd Unit 1.Bloom Nation, 210 N Winston Ave # 1122.Cullen's Fireworks, 4401 N Frankford Ave.Tumbleweed Dominion, 4406 Marshall St.Ice-T Investments Ll., 8901 Highway 87 Unit 35.Next Step Trailers & Repair, 3836 Woodrow Rd.Twisted Texas Vibes, 2026 143rd St.Twistted Curves, 1705 77th St.806 Lawn And Landscape, 2104 140th St.Aqua Pool And Spa Supply Of Lubbock, 10210 Frankford Ave Ste 110.Danny Bingham 5720 111th St.Lubbock AC Today, Inc., 5909 50th St Ste 3.Lubbock Backflow, 7011 Utica Pl.Mesh Collaborative Designs, 6406 County Road 7410.Patrick D. Randolph Ph.D., Inc., 5147 69th St Ste D.S.R. Inventory, 6102 82nd St.