Most of the state reported from trace amounts up to 3.0 inches of rain during the past week. Isolated areas of the Upper Coast, East Texas and the Blacklands received from 4.0 to 15.0 inches of rain caused by Hurricane Laura. There were 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork.

• Small grains: Producers were preparing to seed small grains. Many were waiting on moisture while a few producers in the High Plains were dusting wheat in.

• Row crops: Harvest continued to progress in areas of the Northern Plains and Blacklands. Dryland cotton in areas of the High and Low Plains, the Blacklands, and the Edwards Plateau continued to show signs of stress where moisture had been inadequate. Meanwhile, harvest continued in areas of South Central Texas, the Coastal Bend and South Texas. Soybeans continued to progress in areas of the Blacklands. Sorghum harvest continued to progress in South Texas for some late plantings. Rice harvest continued in areas of South Central Texas and the Upper Coast. Peanuts continued to improve in the Southern High Plains.

• Fruit, vegetable and specialty crops: Pecan orchards progressed in the Southern High Plains, the Trans-Pecos, the Edwards Plateau, and South Texas but showed signs of drought and insect stress in the Cross Timbers and North East Texas, respectively. Preparations were underway for winter vegetable plantings in South Texas.

• Livestock, range and pasture: Supplemental feeding continued in the Northern High Plains, South Central Texas, the Blacklands, the Edwards Plateau, and South Texas due to dry conditions. Producers in the Northern Low Plains continued to monitor the threat of wildfires caused by hot and dry weather conditions. Feral hogs continued to be a problem for areas of East Texas. Pasture and range condition were mostly rated fair to poor.

– Texas Department of Agriculture