Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending Sept. 14:

DA Warehouse, 3308 E. Baylor St.HT Prowash, 809 Drew St.Custom Ink 806, 2610 Salem Ave., Ste. 1.A&A's Treasures, 2409 34th St.Sace Boutique, 2818 64th St.Buddy's Liquor Store, 8249 N. FM 1264Kortni Smith, 2718 Amherst St.Soul Healing Earth, 4915 18th St.Caprock Family Investments, 2614 130th St. #3014806 Lawns LLC, 2104 140th St.Caprock Family Investments, 5608 County Road 7550Flex Communications, 5713 108th St.Gathered Mercantile, 4411 102nd St.Hub City Organics, LLC, 5206 82nd St.Hunting Warriors, 7431 103rd St.Kenjen Properties LLC, 5304 87th St.Woven Worthy, LLC, 5510 84th St.