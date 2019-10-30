Here’s what’s happening in the Live Music Capital of the World this week.
OUR TOP PICKS
Friday: Dream Syndicate at 3Ten. Never one for idle time, Steve Wynn plays in three of the best rock ’n’ roll bands of the 21st century. There’s the Baseball Project, with an elastic lineup of largely R.E.M. alumni and songs about the national pastime, and Steve Wynn & the Miracle 3, which arose after his string of solo records in the 1990s. But he still may be best known for his 1980s SoCal psych-tinged outfit the Dream Syndicate. Their welcome return in recent years has led to two new albums, including this year’s envelope-pushing "These Times." When they played 3Ten in January 2018, it was their first Austin show in decades. Nice to see they didn’t stay away so long this time. Daniel Donato opens. $25-$30. 8:30 p.m. 310 Willie Nelson Blvd. 3tenaustin.com. — P.B.
Friday-Sunday: F1 Music with Pink, Imagine Dragons, Kool and the Gang. If you’re not into fast cars, attending these concerts might be an ordeal, but if you like Formula One racing (or you’re F1 curious), your three-day F1 wristbands include a trio of concerts to rock your race weekend. On Friday, Imagine Dragons will bring the "Thunder" to the post-preliminaries party on the Super Stage Festival Lawn. Then on Saturday, pop superstar Pink, who’s renowned for adding exhilarating aerial acrobatics to her stage shows, will perform. Kool and the Gang will be on hand to "celebrate good times" after the race finals on Sunday. In addition to the headliners, more than two dozen local acts including Grupo Fantasma, Shinyribs, Mélat and Mobley will perform on the F1 grounds as part of the race weekend festivities. Single day tickets start at $65 Friday, $175 Saturday and $135 Sunday. General admission three-day passes are $195. 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. circuitoftheamericas.com — D.S.S.
Sunday: Dia de los Muertos Music Festival with Los Lobos at Stubb’s outdoor. It’s a couple days past the actual traditional Mexican holiday Nov. 1 , but any occasion that brings the great East Los Angeles band Los Lobos to town is worthy. Inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame last year, Los Lobos has long been a favorite of Austin audiences, drawing big crowds here even before their 1987 "La Bamba" breakthrough. A benefit for Easter Seals, this afternoon-into-evening shindig will also feature sets by Los Daddys, El Dusty, Chicas Rock, DJ Automatic, TA and TwztdAdio. $25-$30. 4 p.m. 801 Red River St. stubbsaustin.com. — P.B.
Wednesday and Thursday: Guy Clark tribute with Verlon Thompson & Shawn Camp at Cactus Cafe and Saxon Pub. Clark was already a Texas songwriting legend when he died three years ago at age 74, and his music shows no signs of fading from public consciousness. That’s thanks in part to the efforts of Thompson, Clark’s longtime accompanist, and Camp, a close friend and collaborator. Together, they put on a show of the master’s material that, crazy as it may sound, might even be better than Clark’s own performances were. That was our take after seeing this show at the Cactus last year; this time through, they’ve added a stop at the Saxon, as well. Wednesday: $30, 8 p.m., 2247 Guadalupe St., cactuscafe.org. Thursday: $25-$35, 8 p.m., 1320 S. Lamar Blvd, thesaxonpub.com. — P.B.
Thursday: Levitation kickoff events. The celebration of boundary-pushing psych rock, metal, electronic music and more returns as a series of individually ticketed club shows in the Red River Cultural District. Highlights from the first night include a sold-out show with Oakland sludge-metal act High on Fire, Power Trip at the Mohawk, indie folk from Angel Olsen and Devendra Banhart at Stubb’s and Canadian electronic music project TR/ST at Empire. The festival continues through Nov. 10. See levitation-austin.com for individual show information. — D.S.S.
ALSO PLAYING
Friday-Saturday
String Cheese Incident at Stubb’s outdoor
Friday
Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lennon Stella at Erwin Center
Lukas Graham, Lauren Duski at ACL Live
Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers, Cassandra Jenkins at 04 Center
Jade Bird, Flyte at Scoot Inn
Tegan & Sara at Stateside at the Paramount (sold out)
Noah Gundersen, Scott Ruth at Antone’s
UtopiaFest pre-party with Sir Woman, Nané at Parish
Girls Rock Austin benefit with Quiet Company, Shy Beast, Otis the Destroyer at Barracuda
DougFest (Doug Sahm tribute) at Continental Club
Mike Flanigin Trio with Jimmie Vaughan, Rosie Flores Revue at C-Boy’s
Amelia White, Don Harvey & A Is Red at Townsend
Ray Prim, Denny Freeman at Saxon Pub
Sarah Sharp & Mitch Watkins at Threadgill’s
Christy Hays, John Calvin Abney at Stay Gold
Trouble in the Streets, Dave Scher Trio, Leeann Atherton at One-2-One Bar
Tortilla Flats with Shandon Sahm & Jeff Pinkus at Sam’s Town Point
Young Costello, Hunnybunny, Roustabouts at Flamingo Cantina
Hickoids, Flametrick Subs at North Door
Altamesa, Hoot & Holler, Warm Sugar at Hole in the Wall
James Polk’s CenterPeace, Paper Moonshiners at Elephant Room
BLXPLTN, Atomic Blondie at Hotel Vegas
Kev Bev at ABGB
Saturday
Day of the Deadhead with George Porter Jr., Steve Kimock, more at Carson Creek Ranch
Ray LaMontagne, Just Passing Through, Kacy & Clayton at ACL Live
Helmet at Mohawk outdoor
Shovels & Rope, John Paul White at Scoot Inn
Emerge — ATX Graffiti Show with DJs Hectik, Notion, Chorizo Funk at Scholz Garten
Bijou at Vulcan Gas Company
Gaelic Storm, Pat Byrne at 3Ten
Anamanaguchi at Empire Garage
EOTO at Empire Control Room
Bluebonnets, Jesse Dayton, Naughty Ones, Shelley King CD release at Continental Club
Strand of Oaks at Continental Gallery
Story So Far, Frights, Hunny, Just Friends at Emo’s
Casino AM, Holy Motor at ABGB
Jack Harlow, Allblack at Antone’s
Del Castillo Trio at Cactus Cafe
Michael Fracasso at Threadgill’s
South Austin Moonlighters at Saxon Pub
Johnny Goudie at One-2-One Bar
California Honeydrops, Ley Line at the Parish
Michael Samilpa Benefit with Conjunto Los Pinkys at Sam’s Town Point
Tomas Ramirez at Elephant Room
Eggmen at El Mercado Backstage
Sunday
Clay Walker, Lonestar, Restless Heart at H-E-B Center
Kim Petras at Emo’s (sold out)
Sunset Sessions with Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Mamahawk at Eberly
Chris Beall, Resentments, Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross at Saxon Pub
Nappy Roots, Riders Against the Storm at Empire Control Room
Shandon Sahm at Antone’s Record Shop
Barbara Nesbitt, Kelly Green, Giulia Millanta at One-2-One Bar
Erin Jaimes, Miss Lavelle White at Antone’s
RF Shannon, Longriver, Lizzie Buckley at Cheer Up Charlies
Uché, Sunrise Police, CasualT at Scratchouse
Murf, Super Thief, Luvweb at Mohawk indoor
Lo Jinx at Radio
Georgia Parker at ABGB
Jim Stringer at Sam’s Town Point
Monday
Big Thief, Palehound at Stubb’s outdoor
Lonelyland, Hoody & the Wolves at Saxon Pub
Dale Watson, Peterson Brothers at Continental Club
Church on Monday at Continental Gallery
Mystery Monday with Christine Albert, Michael O’Connor at El Mercado Backstage
Brad Stivers, Blue Monday with Carl Weathersby, James Bullard at Antone’s
Steel Monday with John Russell at Sam’s Town Point
James Moritz, Kathryn Legendre, Texas Tycoons at White Horse
Loafers, Chillbill, Not Really at Hotel Vegas
Goon, AMA, Spirit Ghost at Mohawk indoor
Derrick Davis Trio at Geraldine’s
Tuesday
Swan Songs benefit with Chris Duarte, Jelly Ellington, Robert Wagner’s Rogue Collective at One-2-One Bar
Assuming We Survive, We Were Sharks at Empire
Starcrawler at Barracuda
Katastro, Bikini Trill, Dylan Reese at Stubb’s indoor
TsuShiMaMiRe at Lost Well
Dan Dyer, David Grissom at Saxon Pub
Henri Herbert, 8-½ Souvenirs at C-Boy’s
Mike Stinson, Whitney Rose at Continental Club
Jon Blondell Quintet, Sarah Sharp at Elephant Room
Ephraim Owens at Continental Gallery
Rose Sinclair Steel Quintet at Sam’s Town Point
Durawa Saxtravaganza at El Mercado Backstage
Wednesday
Kero Kero Bonito at Mohawk outdoor
Vintage Trouble, Kyle Daniel at Antone’s
Trashcan Sinatras at 3Ten
Titus Andronicus at Barracuda
Tameca Jones, Roxy Roca at Stubb’s indoor
Jon Dee Graham, William Harries Graham at Continental Club
Red Young, Blue Moon Jazz Quartet at Continental Gallery
Matt Hubbard Trio, John X Reed at C-Boy’s
Pat Byrne at Geraldine’s
Rob Baird at Saxon Pub
Warren Hood at ABGB
Johnny Goudie at Threadgill’s
John Mills Times Ten, Jitterbug Vipers at Elephant Room
Mau Mau Chaplains at Flamingo Cantina
Exhalants at Lost Well
La Moña Loca, Alan Haynes at One-2-One Bar
Watters at Far Out Lounge
Thursday
Chris Young, Eli Young Band, Matt Stell at H-E-B Center
David Bromberg Quintet at One World Theatre
VHC’s Tuned to Health benefit with Bob Schneider, Bidi Bidi Banda, School of Rock Austin at ABGB
Southern Avenue, Reid Umstattd at 3Ten
Cat Clyde, Jeremie Albino at Antone’s
Gray Havens, Wilder Atkins at 04 Center
Ginger Leigh at Parker Jazz Club
Tom Goss, Nakia, Liz De Roche at Townsend
Cat Clyde at Antone’s
Tim Reynolds, TR3 at Parish
Sydney Wright, Texas KGB at One-2-One Bar
Michael Fracasso, Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few at Continental Gallery
Casper Rawls with Dony Wynn, Julieann Banks and Bukka Allen at Continental Club
Dirt Monkey, Conrank, Zia at Vulcan Gas Company
Midgetmen, Troll, Far Far Future at Hole in the Wall