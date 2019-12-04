Vegan dessert shots that come in mini stemmed cups? These aren’t the Jell-O shots of your college days.

Just in time for holiday parties, Austin company Ethyl Ambrosia has officially launched a line of fancy Jell-O-like shots in flavors like rosé and Moscow Mule. But before we dive into that story, let’s get one small but important thing out of the way: namely, that these shots aren’t made with Jell-O, so we’re not calling them Jell-O shots. The news release announcing the line goes with the term "gel shots" instead.

With them, Ethyl Ambrosia founder Dee Dee Bryant — formerly of FritoLay North America and Conagra Foods — wanted to make an old way of celebrating new again, and decidedly without the gelatin found in Jell-O. She tapped food scientist Mike Eisenmenger to create a gel base for all the booze that would go into each of the flavors. Each shot is 15% alcohol by volume and derived from wine.

"Rather than using gelatin, which is made up of animal byproducts, and often has a sticky weird texture, we decided to elevate the game," according to Ethyl Ambrosia. "We turned to one of the nation’s top gel scientists to help us create a vegan and properly textured gel base, and man, did he deliver."

The gel shots are now available in party packs for delivery to a half-dozen states, but Austinites can also make the drive to Ethyl Ambrosia’s Dripping Springs tasting room to enjoy them on-site.

Both in the party packs and at the tasting room at 12440 Trail Driver Street are a few gelatinous flavors. Besides rosé and Moscow Mule, Ethyl Ambrosia also makes a mojito version and four colors of Citrus Punch (in green, orange, blue and red). And take note once it gets hotter outside: Ethyl Ambrosia’s product can maintain its consistency up to 130 degrees, so even a summer scorcher won’t melt them.

The local brand has also figured out a way to make the gel shots less annoying to eat. Remember in college how you’d try to eat them out of little plastic cups without your tongue flailing awkwardly? Each gel shot comes in patent-pending stemmed cups that you can push up after twisting the stem to get to the shot.

A package of gel shots costs $65, comes with free shipping and contains 20 shots. They can be ordered online and delivered to Alaska, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Texas and Washington D.C., with more states coming soon, according to the news release.

Ethyl Ambrosia’s tasting room is open 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Wine is also on offer there.

For more information, visit ethylambrosia.com.