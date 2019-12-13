Shopping

Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Want to get your loved ones one-of-a-kind, locally made gifts? Austin’s numerous holiday bazaars just might have what you’re looking for. One of the largest markets is back with handmade gifts by more than 200 artists and vendors, all located under one roof with a full bar and a festive, family-friendly atmosphere. The bazaar hopes to draw you out on weekdays with themed nights such as Make-a-Wish Mondays. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 24 (when it closes at 6 p.m.). 6100 Airport Blvd. bluegenieartbazaar.com

Recreation

CultureMap Rooftop Rink at Whole Foods Market. Who says you need snow outside to go ice skating? CultureMap sponsors this year’s ice skating rink at the top of Whole Foods’ downtown flagship store, where you can go to feel extra holiday cheer in a winter wonderland setting. All tickets include skate rentals and require a signed waiver. You are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance for a designated time slot. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. 525 N. Lamar Blvd. rooftoprink.com

Nightlife

Adult Spelling Bee at Easy Tiger. This is no ordinary spelling bee — certainly not like the ones you might remember from your elementary school days. Find out if you can spell better than a fifth grader at Easy Tiger’s Adult Spelling Bee event, during which you’ll grab a drink and prove your spelling mettle. Local funnyman Marty Clarke hosts. There will be $5 Brooklyn Bees (with gin and Brooklyn Lager) all night. Easy Tiger will award prizes to first-, second- and third-place winners. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Free. 709 E. Sixth St. facebook.com/events/822193124884993

Coming up

The South Pole at Geraldine’s. Last year, the restaurant at the Hotel Van Zandt transformed into a life-size snow globe. This year, Geraldine’s is turning into the South Pole, complete with a snow machine, cozy igloo lounges on the pool deck, an appearance by Southern Santa and a holiday-themed cocktail menu with drinks such as the Ho Ho Horchata. A holiday market with local brands including Son of a Sailor also runs the duration of the pop-up. 6 p.m. Dec. 17-21. 605 Davis St. geraldinesaustin.com

“Of Mice and Music: A Jazz Tap Nutcracker.” Tapestry Dance Company's holiday show is a jazzed-up version of Tchaikovsky's famous ballet, “The Nutcracker.” Head to the Long Center to see the show, which unites the company’s professional dancers with the rising stars of its pre-apprentice youth company Visions in Rhythm and the children and adults who study with its dance academy. The musical score is played live by some of Austin’s best jazz musicians. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19-21, 2 p.m. Dec. 21-22. $24-$34. 701 W. Riverside Drive. thelongcenter.org.