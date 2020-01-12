An award-winning theatre production about trapped coal miners will be performed this week at Grace Campus.

The production aims to help raise donations for the Lubbock-based homeless outreach organization.

The show is being performed in Lubbock as part of a partnership between Grace Campus and Ad Hoc Economy, a New York City-based theatre company. The award-winning play, “Butcher Holler Here We Come,” follows a cave collapse that leaves five coal miners struggling to survive.

“The types of places we look for are non-traditional type theatre spaces,” said Cole Wimpee, Ad Hoc Economy’s artistic director. “The play was written by my identical twin brother, Casey, and, as a playwright, he’s attracted to very unique regions within the country.”

The production has been performed in 13 cities across the country over the last six years, though this is the first time the company is coming to a region known more for oil than coal.

“Butcher Holler Here We Come” is an immersive experience for the audience, as the play is lit entirely by headlamps from the actors and they move through the crowd. The goal, Wimpee said, is to make sure audience members get to completely escape into the story unfolding around them.

“I want to make sure the audience never goes to that place where they might not be totally engaged,” said Wimpee. “I always try to make sure we never give them an opportunity to reflect or think about what’s happening tomorrow. Our job is to bring total escapism.”

Wimpee, an East Texas native, moved to Lubbock last year to attend Texas Tech and discovered Grace Campus as he was exploring the area. That’s when he met Chris Moore, co-founder of Grace Campus, and collaborated the first time last year when they performed “The Hairy Ape.”

For “Butcher Holler Here We Come,” a ticket discount is being offered in exchange for toilet paper donations.

“Chris and Jeri Ann [Moore] work hard for their community,” said Wimpee. “Asking for toilet paper tells people exactly what Grace Campus is - a place that’s trying, month to month, just to figure out a way to give people in their community toiler paper.”

Moore said that many people in Lubbock still don’t know about Grace Campus, so he’s grateful that Ad Hoc Economy has been helpful in spreading the word.

“We’re happy they want to do it on Grace Campus and get the word out about us,” said Moore. “Any opportunity to talk about what we do would help.”

Even though toilet paper is the most-needed item for Grace Campus right now, Moore said they are always in need of that and other overlooked items.

“[Toilet paper] is one of the things we need most, so it’s really helpful they’re doing that,” said Moore. “We currently have 83 people staying at Grace Campus, and this summer we were consistently at 80 people or above, so all consumables like paper plates, plastic ware and toilet paper helps.”

“Butcher Holler Here We Come” will be performed at Grace Campus at 1301 Ave. A on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $12, at the door the night of the play for $15, or $10 with a donation of a roll of toilet paper.