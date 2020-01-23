Sunday

Austin for Aussies Benefit Day. The Austin Crows, the local Australian Rules Football Club, hosts two benefits for Australia on Australia Day. Head to the bars Stereotype and Parlor & Yard to raise funds for Australian bushfire relief efforts. There will be an exotic petting zoo and more. 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday. 601 W. Sixth St. facebook.com/events/864738553958228/

Monday

The Year of the Rat Celebration with Wu Chow. In Chinese culture, rats are seen as a sign of wealth and surplus. Celebrate the Chinese New Year at this family-friendly party at Wu Chow that will have lion dancers, face painting, a balloon artist, a photo booth, drink specials and more. There will be complimentary light bites. 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. 500 W. Fifth St. wuchowaustin.com

Tuesday

True Crime Trivia at Nickel City. Calling all web sleuths, Dateline lovers and crime show junkies alike — Get It Gals hosts the trivia night for you. One to 6 people can be on a team, with a 15-team cap (it’s first come, first served). There will be prizes. (Remember, the spouse did it.) 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. 1133 E. Eleventh St. facebook.com/events/2472144883106892/

AtCentral: Carmen Maria Machado. The Austin Central Library hosts a reading and conversation with National Book Award finalist Machado about her new memoir, “In the Dream House.” It’s an engrossing and wildly innovative account of a relationship gone bad. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. 710 W. Cesar Chavez St. eventbrite.com/e/atcentral-carmen-maria-machado-in-the-dream-house-tickets-88508167311

Thursday

Brews & Views: “Groundhog Day” with Hedgehog Brewing. With Groundhog Day just around the corner, South Austin cafe Spokesman is hosting a screening of the Bill Murray movie of the same name — paired perfectly with Hedgehog Brewing. All Hedgehog beers will be on special for $3. 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. 440 E. Saint Elmo Road. facebook.com/events/2566235620323208/

Friday

“Monochromatic Dreams” at MASS Gallery. This new exhibit features the work of Chicago-based artist Yvette Mayorga. Through multimedia installations and candy-colored confectionery, she tackles issues of race, identity and gender using visual tropes of celebration. Opening reception: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday. Through Feb. 29. 705 Gunter St. massgallery.org/monochromatic-dreams

Saturday, Feb. 1

13th Annual Puppy Bowl. The Austin Humane Society and Yard Bar have teamed up for a two-venue event this year, free for spectators to enjoy. Yes, puppies will play football. An adoption and tailgate party runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humane Society, 124 W. Anderson Lane. The actual puppy bowl is at Yard Bar, 6700 Burnet Road, from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1. yardbar.com/events/puppy-bowl-2020