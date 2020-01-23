The South by Southwest Music Festival is less than two months away and on Thursday, the festival released a new list of over 100 artists who will showcase at the festival. This list includes artists from all over the world including Nigerian R&B star Odunsi the Engine, alt pop outfit Yumi Zouma from New Zealand and K-Pop artist So!YoON! from South Korea. Sudanese American artists Sinkane is also on the roster.

There are also several prominent Austinites on the list including Ghost Wolves, Beat Root Revival and Billy King and the Bad Bad Bad.

The SXSW Music Festival takes place from March 16-22 and wristbands are on sale to Austin residents now.

Adso Alejandro (Caracas VENEZUELA)

Akaycentric (Lagos Island NIGERIA)

Alfred. (Woodbridge VA)

Alternate Sound (Lagos NIGERIA)

Angela Perley (Columbus OH)

Ariel View (Los Angeles CA)

arya (Austin TX)

Atemi Oyungu (Nairobi KENYA)

Austin Basham (Austin TX)

Banny Grove (Joshua Tree CA)

Beat Root Revival (Austin TX)

Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad (Austin TX)

The Black Tones (Seattle WA)

The Blowies (Austin TX)

Bourbonnais (Austin TX)

Branson Anderson (Ogden UT)

Caleb Caudle (Nashville TN)

Camp Howard (Richmond VA)

CARYS (Toronto CANADA)

Chief Cleopatra (Austin TX)

Chris Stills (Los Angeles CA)

Christina LaRocca (Los Angeles CA)

Christine Renner (Austin TX)

Clio Cadence (Dallas TX)

Cordoba (Chicago IL)

The Cuckoos (Austin TX)

Cumbiatón (Los Angeles CA)

Curtis McMurtry (Austin TX)

CVLTE (Sapporo JAPAN)

Dan Bettridge (Cardiff UK-WALES)

Danny Godwin (Lexington MA)

Dead Poet Society (Boston MA)

Deanna Wheeler (Austin TX)

Diatom Deli (Nashville TN)

Did You Die (Vancouver CANADA)

Dolly Valentine (South Chatham MA)

Dumbo Gets Mad (Reggio Emilia ITALY)

Electric Fields (Adelaide AUSTRALIA)

Evelyn Ida Morris (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Feralcat (Pittsburgh PA)

The Franklin Electric (Montreal CANADA)

Friendship (Philadelphia PA)

Future Thieves (Nashville TN)

GA-20 (Boston MA)

The Ghost Wolves (Austin TX)

Good Dog Nigel (Lynchburg VA)

Grayling (Philadelphia PA)

Gully Boys (Minneapolis MN)

Harleighblu (Nottingham UK-ENGLAND)

Icaro Del Sol (Santiago CHILE)

James Gillespie (London UK-ENGLAND)

Jane's Party (Toronto ON)

Jay Wile (Austin TX)

Jazz re:freshed DJ's (London UK-ENGLAND)

Johnny Lloyd (London UK-ENGLAND)

Justus Proffit (Los Angeles CA)

Lara Somogyi (Los Angeles CA)

The Lazy Eyes (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Lil Ke (Austin TX)

Lisel (Los Angeles CA)

Lolita Lynne (Austin TX)

Lug (Austin TX)

Mercy Bell (Nashville TN)

Mírame (San Antonio TX)

Modern Love Child (Los Angeles CA)

Monte Warden and The Dangerous Few (Austin TX)

The Muckers (Brooklyn NY)

Naked Giants (Seattle WA)

Neal Francis (Chicago IL)

Nemegata (Austin TX)

Nordista Freeze (Nashville TN)

Odunsi (The Engine) (Lagos NIGERIA)

PHANGS (Nashville TN)

Quichenight (Nashville TN)

Ragamuffs (Honolulu HI)

Rattletree (Austin TX)

Robot Jones (Austin TX)

Rose Dorn (Los Angeles CA)

Rucci (Inglewood CA)

SAINT PHNX (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Sebastian Plano (Berlin GERMANY)

Seratones (Shreveport LA)

Sheridan Reed (Austin TX)

She Sir (Austin TX)

Shormey (Chesapeake VA)

Sinkane (Brooklyn NY)

The Sloths (Los Angeles CA)

Smock (Brooklyn NY)

Smokey Brights (Seattle WA)

So!YoON! (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Spendtime Palace (Costa Mesa CA)

Staci Griesbach (Los Angeles CA)

Stephen Day (Nashville TN)

SULLIVAN's FUN CLUB (Sapporo JAPAN)

Surf Rock is Dead (Brooklyn NY)

teej (Houston TX)

TENI (Lagos NIGERIA)

the 4onthefloor (Minneapolis MN)

Theo Lawrence (Bordeaux FRANCE)

Timo Lassy & Teppo Mäkynen (Helsinki FINLAND)

Tres Leches (Seattle WA)

Van Mary (Austin TX)

The Vegan Leather (Paisley UK-SCOTLAND)

Velvet Starlings (Los Angeles CA)

VOLK (Nashville TN)

V.V. Lightbody (Chicago IL)

Wambura Mitaru (Nairobi KENYA)

Wiley from Atlanta (Atlanta GA)

William Doyle (Chandlers Ford UK-ENGLAND)

WIRED SESSIONS (Los Angeles CA)

Yumi Zouma (Christchurch NEW ZEALAND)