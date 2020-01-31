The City of Lubbock and Civic Lubbock, Inc. are once again seeking area artists to contribute proposals for the second annual Storm Drain Art Project.

This project is part of the City’s continuing education and outreach efforts to help citizens understand that stormwater flows untreated into our local waterways, and that everyone has a role in helping to protect water quality, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife, according to a city news release.

This year, the city and Civic Lubbock are asking artists to incorporate images of Lubbock’s history and notable trademarks in their art.

After submissions are received, seven artists will be selected to paint murals in downtown Lubbock surrounding the Pioneer Hotel, West Table and Brewery LBK. The selected artists will paint their murals live in April during our Storm Drain Block Party. The winning artists will be awarded with a $500 stipend sponsored by Civic Lubbock, Inc.

The project was started by Miola Aganovic, the city’s stormwater plan analyst, who told the A-J last year that the purpose of the contest and art is to remind people that what goes in the storm drains ends up in local lakes. An overall message, she said, is that all citizens can help protect water quality and aquatic wildlife.

She recalled hearing of a similar project, and thought it would be a wonderful addition to the First Friday Art Trail.

"It’s a great opportunity for the city to encourage art in Lubbock and support young artists who are passionate," Aganovic told the A-J. "Water and water quality is important to me, but so is art, so I’m glad I could bring something like this to Lubbock."

Artist applications, more information about the project and selection process can be found at mylubbock.us/StormDrainArt2020.

Last year, the city’s Stormwater Compliance Department and Civic Lubbock Inc. chose the winning designs of six artists out of over 70 submissions. The winners also received $500 for their work.