Austin’s most beloved birthday party, Eeyore’s, is among the signature events canceled by Pease Park Conservancy over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic and limits on the number of people recommended to gather right now.
Here’s the most recent list of park events canceled:
March 18: Red Yarn Concert
March 28: Public Property Play
April 11: GenerationServe Volunteer Day
April 18: Pease & Love
April 25: Eeyore’s Birthday Party
All Volunteer Days until further notice
