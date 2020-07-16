Austin film auteur Richard Linklater’s new movie is coming straight to your home.

Linklater’s "Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure" is set to be released on Netflix, according to a news release Thursday. The "Boyhood" filmmaker wrote and directed the flick.

A release date has not yet been announced.

"Set against the backdrop of the 1969 Apollo mission to the moon, which celebrates its 51st anniversary today, the new film is inspired by Linklater’s childhood in Houston," according to the release. The film’s live action shoot in Austin finished in March; the movie also will contain a mix of hand-drawn and computer-generated animation, which is being done at Minnow Mountain in Austin and Submarine in the Netherlands.

The "Apollo 10 ½" cast includes frequent Linklater collaborator Jack Black, as well as Zachary Levi, Glen Powell, Josh Wiggins, Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, Natalie L'Amoreaux, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Sam Chipman and Danielle Guilbot.

"’Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure’ tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives," the film’s synopsis reads. "It both captures the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and the lesser-seen bottom-up perspective of what it was like from an excited kid’s perspective, living near NASA but mostly watching it on TV like hundreds of millions of others. It’s ultimately both an exacting re-creation of this special moment in history and a kid’s fantasy about being plucked from his average life in suburbia to secretly train for a covert mission to the moon."

This is not Linklater’s first foray into animation. "Waking Life" and "A Scanner Darkly" used rotoscoping technology to animate over live action performances.