A long-standing member of the South Congress dining community has closed permanently. Botticellis announced in a couple of posts on Instagram over the weekend that yesterday was its final day of business.

The restaurant at 1321 S. Congress Ave., named after brothers Matt and Andrew Botticelli (not the Italian Renaissance painter) opened in the indoor-outdoor space in 2007, long before the days of $100-per-square-foot rents on that popular stretch of road. The restaurant took the place of the former D&L's Texas Music Cafe when it opened.

"We don’t have the words currently to tell you how much this community has meant to us. We are so grateful to everyone who has ever walked through our doors," the owners announced in a post Saturday.

They followed with a post of themselves as children with their parents, writing, "They always supported our dreams. When opening Botticellis they were here laying tile and building booths with us. When visiting over the years they have gotten to know many of our regulars and even invited them to their home in Chicago."

As with many fellow restaurants, Botticellis started a GoFundMe page for its employees and for the restaurant in March and soon thereafter pivoted to curbside service before reopening its doors for dine-in, as well.

The Botticelli brothers were also partners in Little, Barrel and Brown in the home of the current Neighborhood Sushi, which they operated from 2013-2017.