A free streamed performance by celebrated Austin indie singer-songwriter Shakey Graves will air on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m., presented in partnership between local concert promoter Margin Walker Presents and the Texas Lottery.

The performance footage (not a livestream) is being filmed in advance at Enchanted Springs Ranch near the hill country town of Boerne. Viewing is free with an RSVP at linktr.ee/streamshakeygraves.

The show announcement also notes "opportunities to upgrade to VIP, unlock bonus footage of the band and more," with details to come.

Graves’ most recent high-profile streaming appearance in the area was for Willie Nelson’s virtual 4th of July Picnic. Graves performed a 40-minute live set on the saloon stage at Nelson’s Luck TX ranch in Spicewood as part of the marathon holiday streaming event.

