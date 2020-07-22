It wouldn’t have been much of a stretch if Dave Franco was among the four actors starring in “The Rental,” which initially appears to be one of those oh-so-common horror films about people looking for a relaxing getaway in some isolated setting, but end up being hunted down by a psycho killer.



In fact, that’s exactly what it’s about. Well, until it reveals itself to be about a lot more than that simple, overdone premise. Until it starts delving into layer upon layer of storytelling about problematic relationships that go spinning out of control - and the flawed characters within them. There’s also a creepy atmosphere that’s established by the remoteness of the location and by the low, rumbling, scary music floating through the film from its opening moments. All of those components are in place well before the film’s introduction to an unseen, heavy-breathing watcher, and that person’s point-of-view peeks at our four protagonists.



But back to Dave Franco. He could have played Charlie, the bright businessman who’s seeing his career finally take off. Or he could have played Charlie’s younger, less-bright brother Josh, who’s always trying to make things right, after he’s screwed up yet again. But Franco is not in the film. He directed it and co-wrote it (with Joe Swanberg), and he’s come up with an anything but run-of-the-mill psychological horror film that teases viewers into thinking they’ve seen it before, then shoots off down new paths.



The script is casually disorienting (in a good way) from the get-go. Charlie (Dan Stevens) and Mina (Sheila Vand) are checking out a website’s rental property, a house by the sea where they’re planning to spend a weekend. But, wait! They’re not a couple. Charlie’s brother Josh (Jeremy Allen White) shows up, and it’s clear that he’s with Mina. Then we get to meet Michelle (Alison Brie), and she’s ... Charlie’s wife.



Soon, the two couples jump in the car and head for the beautiful home on a cliff by the sea, bringing along, despite a specific “No Pets” directive, Josh’s little dog Reggie. That’s a subtle hint of possible troubles to come.



They’re met at the house - in an embarrassing manner - by Taylor (Toby Huss), the caretaker who lives nearby and radiates auras of annoyance (he’s dealt with too many renters) and racism (Mina’s roots are clearly Middle Eastern, and that puts him off).



Let the complications begin. Josh confides to Michelle that he’s afraid Mina will leave him. Josh and Michelle are both curious about the work relationship between Charlie and Mina. There’s that creepy music again. Hold on, are the brothers close to each other, or is there a competition between them?



The questions don’t stop, and the drama starts to intensify. Is there an unspoken attraction between Charlie and Mina? Is Reggie (the dog) going to be OK? Why are we suddenly getting a look at the people and the house from afar? Oh, right! The unseen, heavy-breathing watcher!



There’s a steamy shower scene, and it has nothing to do with the temperature of the water. There’s a hike in the woods with discussions that present some illuminating back stories. Everybody has secrets that they’re keeping from almost everybody else. There’s something special about the shower head. Finally, someone says, “Hey, you guys, where’s Reggie?”



The tension builds. Watching it, I became worried that it was all going to get too complicated. It doesn’t. I was concerned that it was going to be inundated by horror movie clichés. It’s not. Oddly, for a horror film that at first comes across as being like so many others, there’s no nudity, and minimal sex and gore. But there is murder, along with issues of trust, self-doubt, and fidelity. There are secrets and short-fused tempers and concern for Reggie ... and there’s that mystery watcher. There’s paranoia and full-fledged terror and a perfect capper of a final shot. Franco’s film is a bunch of squirmy fun.



“The Rental” is in select drive-ins, theaters and on demand July 24.



Ed Symkus can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.



“The Rental”

Written by Dave Franco and Joe Swanberg; directed by Dave Franco

With Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White

Rated R