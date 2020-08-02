A-J Media

August’s First Friday Art Trail will take place virtually, with some in-person options on Friday, Aug. 7.

Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail, a program managed by the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center of the Arts, typically takes place in Lubbock’s downtown Cultural District between 6-9 p.m., rain or shine.

In the absence of public gatherings due to COVID-19 restrictions, August’s First Friday Art Trail’s happenings will take place virtually on LHUCA and Texas Public Media’s social platforms and YouTube channels, according to a news release from FFAT organizers.

The majority of First Friday Art Trail venues, including the LHUCA and CASP campuses, will remain closed. Some venues, however, will be open to the public as they resume regular business operations. Please check the FFAT Listings at ffat.org for updates.

This is the 191st First Friday Art Trail, an event that will bring together artists and the community virtually for an evening of art, music, and fun. The upcoming September First Friday Art Trail will also be virtual. LHUCA hopes to resume in-person First Friday Art Trails in October.

"We know everyone is missing the sense of community First Friday Art Trail brings," said LHUCA Executive Director Lindsey Maestri. "Our staff and venue partners have been collaborating on plans for a safe, social distance-friendly Art Trail in October with more outdoor happenings. Until then, please continue to join us virtually!"

This month’s event will be mainly online. A few venues will be open and include:

CASP Live/Work Studio 3: Cassapora will be open selling leather goods and fabric masks

CASP Live/Work Studio 2 & 3: Live performances by Loop 918 and the band DNR, joined by Alex Webster.

Rooster’s Texas BBQ, showing Cries of Nature: Snapshots from Lubbock and Regional Parks by artist

B. Keith. Live classic country music by the Texas Mavericks.

More venues or artists may join the list. For updates, please visit: ffat.org

Artists, musicians, performers and the public are encouraged to participate on the evening of Aug. 7 tagging their art content on social media with #virtualfirstfridaylbk. This will allow the South Plains to see and celebrate all the arts happening in our community.