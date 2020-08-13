Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360Deborah Sengupta Stith

Thursday

Aug 13, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.


OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS


Friday: ... And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead. The renowned Austin indie rockers, whose new album "X: The Godless Void and Other Stories" drew praise in the American-Statesman earlier this year, came up with a great way to combine livestreaming with support for independent venues and record stores, organizing a three-show series in which viewers can buy tickets specifically designated to support the clubs and stores near and dear to them. Two earlier shows provided 20% of ticket sales to clubs in the U.S. and overseas; this one’s for the record shops, with Austin’s Waterloo Records and End of an Ear among the beneficiaries. More details and tickets ($9) to the 8 p.m. event are at trailofdead.com/livestream. — P.B.


Friday: Plants in Harmony. Tillery Street Plant Company and Mind Body Music Center present an event to nurture the green things around us and the people who love them. Andrea Cortez of Mind Body Music will perform a 45-minute piece inside the Tillery greenhouse that will consist of harp improvisation, pedal effects and interactive plant music. What is plant music, you ask? According to organizers, it "will be generated through a device designed to read the fluctuations in the plant’s bio-electric energy and translates this into sounds." Your $17 dollar ticket includes a choice of one of three plants who attended the concert and a video recording of the performance to sooth your plants. 6:30 p.m., tillerystreetplants.com. — D.S.S.


Saturday: Austin’s Birthday Bash. This is the third annual party for our city hosted by Republic Square Park and the first online edition. The event will feature a two-hour concert headlined by husband/wife hip-hop powerhouse Riders Against the Storm. Jonathan "Chaka" Mahone from RAS, whose recent Black Everythang Matters show was an incredible feat of artistry that raised the bar for streaming events everywhere, curated the bill. The event will include sets from rapidly rising rock outfit Sam Houston and Blk Odyssy and singer-songwriters Torre Blake and Vonne. 6 p.m., facebook.com/RepublicSquare. — D.S.S.


Friday: College of Hip Hop Knowledge live stream. The local hip-hop record label and production company teams up with recording studio and livestream producers Purple Bee TV to present Austin-area artists like AKAdemics, Sill, Big Tree 4Real, Sound Of The Underground (SOTU), Big Mic Pereida, Jsun the Prophesor and DJ Berlin. The event will be structured in two sets, with each artist showcasing in the first set followed by a live band jam in the second set. 8 p.m., bit.ly/PurpleBeeTVYoutubeS. — D.S.S.


Monday: Jonathan Terrell album release listening party. Our current Austin360 Artist of the Month is celebrating the release of his third solo album, "Westward," with a livestream listening party. He’ll play the full record while showing how to make sotol cocktails at Desert Door Distillery in Driftwood. "The idea behind ‘Westward’ was to make a timeless American album," Terrell told the Statesman. "I wanted this record to be the best thing I've done." We’d say he succeeded. 8 p.m., facebook.com/jonathanterrellTX. — P.B.


Thursday: Max Frost, Live from my Hometown. When the pandemic hit, the hard-touring R&B/pop crooner was grounded for the first time in years. In May, he released upbeat summer jam "Sayonara" to "look forward to the feeling of being free from all of this, while still respecting the weight of the situation," he wrote on Facebook. He takes the stage in what he calls his "first show in a proper venue since COVID hit" with a live set from 3Ten. The show includes a live Q&A session. $10. 7 p.m., onlocationlive.com. — D.S.S.


MORE LIVESTREAM EVENTS


Saturday, Aug. 15


Black Fret presents Jake Lloyd and Darkbird, time TBA (repeat of Aug. 13 show), youtube.com/channel/UCkD7HVqGSoLRIKmHkjQ60nw


Thursday, Aug. 20


Blue Rock Alive with Danny Schmidt & Carrie Elkin, 7:30 p.m., bluerocktexas.com/events


Ladyfang, 9 p.m., youtube.com/safehouseatx


RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Sharon Bourbonnais, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/sharon.bourbonnais


Monday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512, TV Channel 16 and supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Monday, Wednesday and Thursday: Katie Marie, 10 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Monday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Tuesday: Jeff Plankenhorn and guests, 1 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Band of Heathens, 7:30 p.m., bandofheathens.com/live


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 1 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16.


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Wednesday: Micah Motenko & Dana Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic


Wednesday: Shelley King, 7 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ethan.azarian


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Wednesday: Nichole Wagner, 8 p.m., facebook.com/NicholeWagnerMusic


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey and guests, 9 p.m., TV Channel 16 or supportaustinmusic.com/channel-16


Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Wednesday and Friday: Adrian Conner, 7 p.m., facebook.com/AdrianConnerSpazKitty


Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Johnny Goudie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/johnnygoudiemusic


Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/oliver.steck.56


Thursday: Andrew Nolte, 8 p.m., facebook.com/AndyNolteMusic


Thursday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic


Friday: Kevin Russell, 1 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Kevin McKinney, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: Albert & Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/albertandgage


Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Stephen Carolan, 2 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Todd Wolfson, 10 p.m., facebook.com/toddvwolfson


Saturday: Than, 10 p.m., twitch.tv/itsyourmanthan


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx


Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m., facebook.com/pamela.hart.7549


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 8 p.m., facebook.com/events/239680367447731