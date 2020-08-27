The coronavirus pandemic kept downtown Austin’s historic Paramount Theatre shut down for months. The theater announced Wednesday that the doors will open up again soon, and it’s to continue a city tradition.

Summer’s winding down, but the Paramount Classic Film Series will start up on Sept. 11. (Note the lack of a seasonal label in the title.) According to a news release, the theater plans to allow 25% capacity —indoor cinemas currently are allowed to operate at 50% capacity in Texas — and face coverings will be required for people over the age of 10 when not consuming concessions. The theater’s complete health and safety plan is available at ausintheatre.org/health.

This is the film series’ 45th year. On the 2020 lineup, which is subject to change and currently is programmed through Oct. 11:

• "Casablanca"

• "Cabaret"

• "Do the Right Thing"

• "Back to the Future"

• "Raiders of the Lost Ark"

• "Blade Runner: The Final Cut"

• "The Goonies"

• "Ghostbusters"

• "The Princess Bride"

• "Jaws"

• "A Hard Day’s Night"

• "Selena"

• "Purple Rain"

• "Mary Poppins"

• "Double Indemnity"

• "The Big Lebowski"

• "Devil in a Blue Dress"

• "A League of Their Own"

• "Love and Basketball"

• "Fast Times at Ridgemont High"

• "Merrily We Go to Hell"

• "Lawrence of Arabia"

• "Shadow of a Doubt"

• "The Birds"

• "Vertigo"

• "Rear Window"

• "The Sound of Music"

The Paramount also will hold a special screening of TCM’s new "Women Make Film" documentary series on Oct. 3.

Tickets for the series will go on sale Sept. 8 and can be purchased at austintheatre.org/film.

Earlier this month, major chains like AMC and Cinemark started to reopen their cinemas with modified pandemic safety procedures. Some health experts still caution that indoor moviegoing could still pose a significant risk for COVID-19. Only a handful of Austin-area indoor movie theaters remain closed.

