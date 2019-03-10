South by Southwest sometimes points you straight toward "Motownphilly," it looks like. After the world premiere of romantic comedy "Long Shot" starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron, R&B stars Boyz II Men made a surprise appearance at the Paramount Theatre. The band makes a cameo at the beginning of the movie.

According to Twitter reports, Boyz II Men performed "Motownphilly" and "I'll Make Love to You." Also, Theron was apparently very into the whole thing. Check out scenes from the surprise performance on Twitter.

Nearly as fun as watching Boyz II Men perform: watching Charlize and Seth watch Boyz II Menpic.twitter.com/6ScelELBf1

— Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey)March 10, 2019

Here’s Charlize Theron dancing to Boyz II Men, which is why#SXSW is the best film festival.#LongShotpic.twitter.com/8e9LVPl1jo

— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh)March 10, 2019

As if it wasn’t great enough that “LONG SHOT” was the best rom-com in recent years, BOYZ II MEN took the stage after the world premiere screening at#SXSW with#CharlizeTheron for a mini-concert that blew the roof off the Paramount Theatre! (They’re in the movie!)pic.twitter.com/GWG4Uqn6hC

— Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz)March 10, 2019

Oh and here’s Boyz II Men?pic.twitter.com/r4pXIL5BG2

— Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey)March 10, 2019

It’s going to be hard to beat this moment when queen@CharlizeAfrica kicked it over to@BoyzIIMen for the debut of@Sethrogen new film@LongShotMovie ... #sxsw2019#film#dayII@sxsw in all its glorypic.twitter.com/mWnbYt9uuE

— Ashley Jennings (@ashleyjjennings)March 10, 2019

Surprise!@BoyzIIMen performance and@CharlizeAfrica is having the best time!#sxsw@Varietypic.twitter.com/OEqgayiu2v

— Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin)March 10, 2019

