Although there are now breweries dotted all over Austin, none of them — at least until Central District Brewing opens very soon near the Austin Convention Center — are located downtown.

But that doesn't mean it's difficult to find craft beer in the city's core. There are plenty of bars and restaurants where you can stop in for a couple of pints with friends. Here's where to go, no matter whether you're looking for a night on the town or simply want a happy hour escape. (For the purpose of this story, we're defining downtown as west of Interstate 35, east of Mopac, north of Lady Bird Lake and south of 15th Street.)

Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden

Banger's went big from the start, opening with more than 100 taps featuring beers from of all styles and from all over the country. But the beer garden specializing in sausage dishes underwent a massive, multi-million dollar expansion that doubled the number of draft offerings last year. Banger's now has two buildings, the latest with three stories and 15,000 sq. ft. It houses a private event space, a pickling room, a sausage-making room, a charcuterie room and more. (79 and 81 1/2 Rainey St.)

Better Half Coffee & Cocktails

The team behind East Austin's Wright Bros. Brew & Brew took on a whole new concept with West Fifth's Better Half. The all-day cafe (soon to have a brewery next door from the same crew) just about has it all: your three meals of the day, along with, as the name suggests, coffee and cocktails. But don't overlook the beer menu. You can enjoy the latest Pinthouse Pizza IPA or a Jester King seasonal in Better Half's expansive backyard. (406 Walsh St.)

Craft Pride

The six-year-old bar — focused on offering only beers from Texas — might be down the road from Banger's, but the similarities end there. Craft Pride has a tightly curated menu of brews divided by style and sourced from all around the state. Once you've made your selection, head outside to the partially shaded patio. One of Via 313's food trucks is there to serve up Detroit-style pizza; plus, live music is often playing. (61 Rainey St.)

Easy Tiger

At the edge of Sixth Street, Easy Tiger unfolds in three parts. Customers walk into the enticing aromas of the ground-level bakery before heading downstairs into the cozy bar where beer and whiskey are the focus. Once you've selected a pint from one of the local or national breweries represented, the beer garden adjacent to a serene Waller Creek awaits. There are ping-pong tables, or you can simply hang out at one of the picnic tables. (709 E. Sixth St.)

Eureka

On the other edge of Sixth Street is Eureka, a burger bar that takes special pride in the 40 American craft beers it puts on tap. Because of its proximity to Austin's most well-known entertainment district, the enormous, high-ceilinged restaurant is sure to attract a variety of tourists. But locals will find lots to love, too, including Eureka's Steal the Glass nights that feature one pint at a time — such as Real Ale's Wallball India Pale Lager, a new spring seasonal. (200 E. Sixth St.)

The Good Life Bar Bar

No, that's not a typo: The Good Life repeats the word "bar" in its name in a nod to the adjacent barbershop. Co-owner Brian Hummel decided to open the hideaway spot primarily as a beer joint, enthusiastically rotating each of the 12 taps with new local brews, but customers can bring their own bottles of hard liquor and mixers, too. Located below ground, with no windows, the Good Life has a brick wall that came with lipstick kisses. Feel free to leave your own. (201 E. Fifth St.)

HandleBar

In addition to cocktails named after famous dudes with epic mustaches (see: Salvador Dali), this mischievous multi-level bar turns into a veritable adult playground once you reach the rooftop. There, games such as giant Jenga and cornhole and playground equipment such as a seesaw can keep you entertained for hours. HandleBar pays equal attention to its beers: 20 on tap and even more in cans, such as Blue Owl Professor Black Sour Cherry Stout and Hops & Grain Haze County Double IPA. (121 E. Fifth St.)

Mort Subite

Craft beer wouldn't have become as popular as it is without a big boost beforehand from Old World imports such as Chimay and Duvel. The Belgian-focused Mort Subite wants to remind us of how good these and other European ales can be, offering an authentic Belgian pub vibe and roughly 80 Belgian brews (plus, cocktails made with Belgian spirits). The beers are often on the pricey side, but many are hard-to-find gems well worth their cost. (308 Congress Ave.)

Rustic Tap

The laid-back beer garden attached to one of Austin's oldest restaurants, the Hoffbrau steakhouse, has many reasons for you to hang out and stay awhile. Mainly, there's the beer — about 20 Texas-only options such as (512) Brewing Pecan Porter and Saint Arnold Fancy Lawnmower Kölsch. But there are also a variety of activities you can enjoy, such as ping-pong and cornhole. Rustic Tap likes to play sports games on TV, too. (613 W. Sixth St.)

Star Bar



Did you know this casual pub has been on West Sixth Street since 1995? Part of the FBR Management group of bars and restaurants — which also include Lala's and DuMont's Down Low — Star Bar, with its solid list of craft beer staples, is not your typical West Sixth Street club. Here, you can find everything from Lake Austin Ales' Juicy IPA to Real Ale Brewing's Hans Pils. Star Bar also has two separate patio areas. (600 W. Sixth St.)

