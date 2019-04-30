Ground-breaking director John Singleton, who died April 29 at 51 after suffering a stroke, was honored by the Austin Film Festival in 2015.

Singleton — best known for writing and directing 1991's “Boyz n the Hood” (and being nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director at age 24, making him both the first African American and youngest person to have ever been nominated for that award) — was given the Extraordinary Contribution to Film award.

During the "Conversation with the Awardees" that year, AFF director Barbara Morgan joined actor Chris Cooper, writer/director Brian Helgeland, TV producer Norman Lear and Singleton in a free-ranging discussion.

Singleton noted that his first project as a director, a music video, involved him doing absolutely everything except being director of photography. It taught him that "you cannot do everything on your own."

Here is the 2015 episode of “On Story” in which Singleton discusses his classic influences:

