Picking up a new backpack can be one of the pleasures of back to school shopping.

Before you pick a backpack for your kids, know this:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates there are more than 7,300 backpack-related injuries treated by doctors and hospitals annually.

With that in mind, how do you know which backpack is the right one for your child’s body (not for your child’s style.

Ask yourself these questions:

Is the bag lightweight?

Does it have two wide shoulder straps? Skip the cute messenger bags or laptop bags.

Is the back padded?

Does it go past your child’s waist? If so, it’s too big.

Does it have a strap that goes across the waist or across the chest? That can help get the weight off the back.

Once you have the perfect bag, ask yourself these questions:

Does everything your child is putting in there have to go in there? The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that a bag should not weigh more than 20 percent of a child’s weight — and that’s still A LOT.

How much do those school supplies weight and do they have to? Think about the weight of those three-ringed binders, folders and notebooks, and if there is a lighter option, choose it.

Are they packing the bag correctly? Are they distributing items across all the compartments, and not just putting everything in the large center one?

Are they wearing it correctly? That means using both straps, Kids, and the straps should be tight against their back and allow the pack to sit 2 inches about their waist.

Are they picking it up correctly? This is a perfect time to learn to bend with the knees and use both hands, not just the thumb.

For more about picking the right bag and using it correctly, see my interview with Dr. Barbara Bergin, an orthopedic surgeon at Texas Orthopedics.