1. Sound & Cinema at the Long Center

6 p.m. Aug. 14. Free. 701 W. Riverside Drive. 512-474-45664, thelongcenter.org

Well, summer is pretty much over, but let's finish it up with one last Sound & Cinema on the Long Center lawn, shall we? The final installment of this popular summer event, which pairs beloved films with Texas artists playing live, combines the 1990s flick "10 Things I Hate About You" with music from Walker Lukens. "10 Things," a modern retelling of William Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew," stars Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles. Come early for dinner from one of the on-site food trucks. Folding chairs and blankets are permitted.

2. Brunch Out With Trevor drag brunch at Hotel Van Zandt

Noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 11. $75. 605 Davis St. give.thetrevorproject.org/event/brunch-out-with-trevor-austin-2019/e240230

Austin Pride Week isn't over yet. Brunch for a cause at Hotel Van Zandt with a menu by the team at Geraldine’s and a performance by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Willam, as well as Louisianna Purchase, Beatrix Lestrange, Boiz of Austin, Miss Shalae and Kelly Kline. All proceeds from ticket sales and a silent auction will go to the Trevor Project’s mission to support LGBTQ youth. Must be 21 or older to attend. — Eric Webb

3. Church on Monday album release at Continental Gallery

8:30 p.m. Aug. 12. $5. 1313 S. Congress Ave. continentalclub.com/gallery

One of Austin’s top residency gigs for seven years, Church on Monday has a special reason to celebrate this week. The new disc “For Being There” draws upon recordings at the Gallery in January and February of this year. Saxophonist Elias Haslanger leads an esteemed ensemble that includes drummer Scott Laningham, bassist Daniel Durham and guitarist Tommy Howard, plus ace-in-the-hole organ master James Polk. Weldon Henson plays in the main space. — Peter Blackstock

4. Still Austin Whiskey x Péché Dinner

7 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 13. $50. 208 W. Fourth St. facebook.com/events/753713395062392

Two local booze-related businesses have teamed up for an unforgettable night of craft cocktails and French fare. Join Péché and Still Austin Whiskey for an intimate five-course dinner prepared by Péché's executive chef, John Lichtenberger. Each delicious dish will be paired with a cocktail featuring Still Austin's bourbon or gin. Courses include the pear and watercress salad with Drops of Jupiter 2: Still Austin Gin, Aperol, Cocchi Americano and passion fruit.

5. Trouble Puppet's "American Blood Song"

8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Aug. 17. $15-$35. The Vortex, 2307 Manor Road. vortexrep.org

Trouble Puppet Theater Company, in collaboration with Mother Falcon, has put together an elaborately staged theatrical exploration of what happened with the Donner Party, a group of pioneers who famously resorted to cannibalism to survive the Oregon Trail. "American Blood Song" will use expressive puppetry, singing, live music and more to tell the Donner tale. Mother Falcon, a local symphonic rock band, created the original music.

6. New Belgium's Into the Wild Beer Dinner

6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16. $45. Draught House Pub & Brewery, 4112 Medical Pkwy. eventbrite.com/e/new-belgium-into-the-wild-pairing-tickets-66906750893

New Belgium Brewing's Into the Wild tasting tour rounds out its Austin stop with a multi-course dinner paired with beers from the Colorado brewery — namely, some rare wild and sour ales. The dinner has been prepared within the confines of a food truck. On top of that, you’ll hear songs and stories of the wild from a true Texas adventurer, Tony Drewry, and his band, Shotgun Friday. Each course will be presented by chef Justin Bruce Turner and New Belgium blender Lauren Limbach.

7. Woodstock 50th Anniversary Tribute Concert at Austin Central Library

2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 17. Free. 710 W. Cesar Chavez St. library.austintexas.gov/event-tags/woodstock-anniversary

The downtown location of Austin Public Library shares peace, love and air conditioning at this indoor Woodstock tribute concert commemorating the 50th anniversary of the iconic celebration that took place in August 1969. Local favorite Guy Forsyth headlines, but there will also be performances from Sho Humphries, Deezie Brown, SaulPaul, Sarah Sharp, Brian Scartocci, Bob Cheevers and Rochelle and the Sidewinders.