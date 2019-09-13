Friday morning the Austin Diaper Bank is getting its biggest load of diapers, yet. Huggies and Costco are delivering 300,000 to its Burnet Road offices. It's part of those companies' work with the National Diaper Bank Network to donate to diaper banks throughout the country.

The donation is in advance of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 23-29. But it's not enough.

“In Central Texas, one in three families goes without enough diapers to keep their children clean and dry,” said Holly McDaniel, executive director of the Austin Diaper Bank, in a press release.

RELATED: Why is access to diapers so important?

These diapers and all the diapers the bank collects go to families in six counties in Central Texas and help fulfill the bank's goal of distributing 1 million diapers this year. Last year, the bank gave out 920,000 diapers to more than 10,450 families.

The bank distributes diapers of all sizes from newborn to adult as well as wipes. It also has started collecting feminine hygiene products for local schools.

RELATED: Austin Diaper Bank now supplying period products to two Austin schools

“Even with this record diaper donation, community support remains critical for the Austin Diaper Bank to meet the growing demand for diapers, wipes and adult products in Central Texas,” McDaniel said. “We encourage individuals and companies to join us on our mission by donating diapers or wipes, making a financial contribution, hosting a diaper drive or volunteering.”

The most critical need is always financial donations because the bank can buy more diapers and the diapers they need. Those donations can be made at austindiapers.org.

Or you can collect diapers and donate them. The bank collects these items:

• Disposable diapers and pull-ups, including opened packages or loose diapers in good condition.

• Unopened baby wipes and unopened diaper cream

• Baby and toddler formula

• Adult diapers and pull-ups

• Bed pads

• Swim diapers

• Period Supplies

It does not collect these items:

• Breast Pumps

• Medical Supplies (Feeding Tubes, Gauze, medications, etc.)

• Clothing

• Toys

• Books

• Bedding or Towels

• Furniture

The largest need are larger diapers: Size 4, 5 and 6.

If you have a lot of diapers, drop them off at the warehouse: ​8711 Burnet Road, Suite B34.

If you have organized a diaper collection, arrange a drop off time by calling or emailing 512-710-7232, info@austindiapers.org.

The following places will also take diapers:

Whole Foods Downtown (Outdoor Bin), 525 North Lamar Blvd.

Austin Diaper Bank Warehouse (Outdoor Bin), 8711 Burnet Road, front of building B

Special Addition, 7301 Burnet Road

Big Sky Pediatric Therapy, 9433 Bee Caves Road No. 101

Carus Dental Westlake, 3801 Bee Caves Road, Suite C

College Nannies + Tutors, 3736 Bee Caves Road, Suite 3, and 10601 RM 2222

BuyBuy Baby, 5400 Brodie Lane, Suite 400, and 5001-183A Toll Road, Suite I100

Cedar Park

Dance Xplosion, 9600 Escarpment Blvd. No. 750

Evans Family Dental, 9001 Brodie Lane

Burn Boot Camp, 2711 La Frontera Blvd., Round Rock

Just4Kids, 101B Pecan Street W., Pflugerville

Kid to Kid Austin, 14010 N. U.S. 183, Suite 420

Wells Branch Community Library, 15001 Wells Port Drive