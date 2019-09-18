Sunday

Austin Museum Day. Have you fully explored the various museums around Austin? Now's your chance — because all of the participating museums on Austin Museum Day are offering free access to their exhibits and activities throughout the day. The participants include the Bullock Museum, the Contemporary Austin, and the LBJ Library and Museum. Each one will have varied hours. austinmuseums.org/museumday

Monday

Amy Chaplin at BookPeople. In the follow-up to her James Beard Award–winning cookbook, chef Amy Chaplin has written an indispensable whole food cooking bible to share her strategies, key recipes, and techniques for eating well day in and day out without getting bored. She'll speak and sign "Whole Food Cooking Every Day" at this BookPeople author event. 7 p.m. Monday. 603 N. Lamar Blvd. 512-472-5050, bookpeople.com

Tuesday

HAAM Day. The Health Alliance for Austin Musicians holds its biggest annual fundraiser with music all over town all day long, from clubs and record stores to restaurants and coffee shops to grocery stores and pharmacies to bank lobbies and even Austin City Hall. Rob Mahoney kicks things off at 6 a.m. at the downtown Whole Foods. Most shows are free. myhaam.org — Peter Blackstock

Wednesday

"The In Between": Artist Talk + Community Panel on Immigration. "The In Between" is an exhibit by Vietnamese-American artist Vy Ngo that explores finding acceptance within your ethnic heritage, within America and within yourself. In addition to Ngo's talk, there will a community panel with members of RAICES, Casa Marianella and Jolt Texas discussing immigration from all angles. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Road. austintexas.gov/dacevents

Thursday

Icenhauer's 9-Year Celebration. The Rainey Street bungalow bar has been open for almost a decade, which is no easy feat. It's clearly time to party. On this nine-year anniversary, there will be live band karaoke, drink specials, cake, a photographer snapping pictures of the festivities and the Gobble Gobble food truck parked nearby. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday. 83 Rainey St. facebook.com/events/724237954681248/

Friday

Aldrich Street Fair. A disco-themed nighttime street fair in the Mueller community features live music, food and drink samples, giveaways, and more. There will be offerings from businesses in the area, such as buttermilk biscuit samples from Collen's Kitchen, custom-engraved Guinness pint glasses from B.D. Riley's and beer flight samples from Which Craft Tap Room. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. 4550 Mueller Blvd. facebook.com/events/444073969513363/

Saturday, Sept. 28

Easy Tiger Oktoberfest. The Sixth Street beer garden hosts a two-day celebration of Oktoberfest with live music, activities, traditional Oktoberfest-inspired beer and food specials. Saturday's event is all about Austin Beerworks' Montecore, a seasonal collaboration with Easy Tiger. Sunday's will have games. 10 a.m. Sept. 28. Free. 709 E. Sixth St. facebook.com/events/367901540775071/