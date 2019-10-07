When Lizzo shines, everybody's gonna shine. And at Austin City Limits Music Festival, "everybody" was a lot of bodies, indeed.

The chart-topping rapper and singer played to massive crowd Sunday on the fest's Miller Lite stage starting at 7 p.m. By 6 p.m., a sizable audience had already gathered, and it exponentially grew as more and more fest-goers arrived.

A visibly happy Lizzo mouthed the word "damn" when she looked out on the audience after her second song, "Worship Me."

"I want the people all the way in the back to know I see you, bitch," she said from the stage.

View this post on Instagram

Lights up for @lizzobeeating at @aclfestival. Unreal. Deserved. (Photo: Eric Webb/American-Statesman) #ACLFest #ACL #Lizzo #Austin

A post shared by Austin 360 (@austin360) onOct 6, 2019 at 6:11pm PDT

Were you in that EPIC@lizzo crowd today?#ACLFest by Transition Ninjapic.twitter.com/lUsoUqMcED

— ACL Festival (@aclfestival)October 7, 2019

It wasn't until the fiery ballad "Jerome" that the sheer number of people gathered became apparent to those even halfway to the stage. Before that song, Lizzo asked that everyone light up their phones and put them in the sky. Points of light extended at least to the far end of the next-door Honda stage, where Cardi B was set to perform an hour later.

"This is the most insane, special crowd," Lizzo said after the song "Boys." "It may be one of the biggest crowds we’ve had at a festival." It was certainly one of the biggest non-headliner sets ever at ACL Fest.

Fans on social media couldn't stop talking about Lizzo's crowd size, with many saying that ACL Fest organizers should have booked her on a bigger stage. Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" did not hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts until after this year's lineup was announced. She previously played an early afternoon slot at the festival in 2016.

Here's what people are saying on social media.

If I was Cardi B, I wouldn’t wanna follow this. Lizzo killed it with the biggest crowd ACL has probably ever seen.pic.twitter.com/21nLqc9AnL

— Karina (@KarinaOnAir)October 7, 2019

In April I saw@lizzo performed at the Mojave tent at Coachella and today she performed at the Miller Lite stage at ACL fest, with such an enormous crowd



It’s so amazing how much her fan based has grown



KEEP DOING YOUR DAMN THING GIRL!!

— nashed potatoes (@Nasha_Boonkue)October 7, 2019

kacey told us to run to lizzo... we should’ve listened

— a (@alyssaabigailll)October 7, 2019

the acl crowd ready to worship our lord & savior@lizzo !!!pic.twitter.com/86djFyISeY

— aves (@_flavaflAVES)October 7, 2019

@lizzo needed to be on the Honda stage at least!#changeforwk2#lizzofillsemup#changeisgrowth

— LCarmonaK (@blackwido)October 7, 2019

Lizzo’s crowd was insanely huge. Like 40,000 people for a non-headliner. Sadly her biggest song ‘Truth Hurts’ was a let down because practically every one was recording it on their phones. Like shit live in the moment people. Cell phones are slowly ruining the festival experience

— Cole (@colelarz)October 7, 2019

ALSO LIZZO BROUGHT OUT HER FLUTE N I DIDNT GET TO SEE IT BC IT WAS SO PACKED

— ßella goth☆♡ (@mothmilkk)October 7, 2019

Get complete coverage of ACL Fest at austin360.com/acl.

MORE ACL FEST NEWS

Review: It’s Billie Eilish’s world; ACL Fest is just livin’ in it

Lil Uzi Vert cancels ACL Fest 2019 set

At ACL Fest, Kacey Musgraves finally gets her ‘Yee’