Latino food, European breads, Texas seafood, Franklin Barbecue.

That’s just part of what’s on the menu at this year’s Texas Book Festival.

The two-day festival in and around the Capitol will feature more than a dozen authors, whose books cover Middle Eastern, Latin and Southern foodways, immigrant kitchens and the food journeys we take. There’s even a YouTube star thrown in the mix.

The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday with Aaron Franklin’s take on steak in the Central Market Cooking Tent. He'll be in conversation with Texas Monthly food writer Pat Sharpe.

At noon, Tembi Locke, who wrote a memoir about losing her husband, a chef, to cancer, will be featured in a conversation called “Embracing the Journey: New Memoirs About Finding Healing and Home,” in the Capitol Extension Room 1.016.

If you are bringing kids to the festival, there is a bilingual children’s book reading at 1 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday with a book called “Zombies Don't Eat Veggies!” by Megan and Jorge Lacera.

Also at noon on Saturday is a cooking demonstration from chef Einat Admony, an Israeli chef living in New York whose new book is called “Shuk: From Market to Table, the Heart of Israeli Home Cooking.” At 1:15 p.m., authors Emiliana Puyana and Reem Assil will tell the story behind their groundbreaking incubator kitchen in San Francisco called La Cocina, which they wrote about in their new book, ”We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream.”

RELATED: How to make The Peached Tortilla’s kimchi queso

He’s known for brisket, but here’s how Aaron Franklin cooks a steak

At 2:30 p.m., Charleston-to-Nashville chef Sean Brock will be at the First United Methodist Church, 1201 Lavaca St., where I’ll chat with him about his new book, “South: Essential Recipes and New Explorations,” his recent move to Tennessee and his new focus on Appalachian food.

Hannah Hart, the YouTube star famous for making recipes while imbibing, will talk about her new holiday cookbook, “My Drunk Kitchen Holidays,” in the cooking tent at 4 p.m. with Texas Monthly editor Megan Creydt.

Sunday’s food lineup starts at 11 a.m. with San Antonio blogger Cassy Joy Garcia and Austin writer Stirling Kelso Neff in the cooking tent, where Garcia will demonstrate a recipe from her book, “Cook Once, Eat All Week: Affordable and Fast Dinners.”

Houston’s culinary powerhouse Chris Shepherd will talk with Austin Chronicle food editor Jessi Cape at 12:15 p.m. about his much-anticipated new book, “Cook Like a Local: Flavors That Can Change How You Cook and See the World.”

At 1:15 p.m., Eric Silverstein, owner of the Peached Tortilla, and Eater editor Nadia Chaudhury will talk about his book that features the modern Asian comfort food that his restaurant is known for.

PJ Stoops and Benchalak Srimart Stoops have been the biggest names in the Texas seafood industry for the past 10 years, and they will talk about “Texas Seafood” at 2:30 p.m. in the cooking tent with Austin writer Paula Forbes.

Statesman writer Nancy Flores will interview Food Network star and "Masterchef" judge Aarón Sánchez at 3 p.m at the First Baptist Church, 901 Trinity St. The El Paso native has written several cookbooks, and this fall, he is publishing a memoir called “Where I Come From: Life Lessons From a Latino Chef.”

Easy Tiger baker David Norman will close out the cooking tent at 3:30 p.m. with his book, “Bread on the Table: Recipes for Making and Enjoying Europe's Most Beloved Breads.”