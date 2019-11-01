The Amarillo Club rises again

When rumors spread across Amarillo a couple of years ago that the Amarillo Club would be closing for good, the city took the news hard. For many who’d grown up in the Yellow City, the Amarillo Club meant something. The fact that we had this upscale eatery up among the clouds, far above the center of our flat, flat city, made us … well, it made us feel cooler. But as time passed, the club’s interior design remained stuck in the past, rather than keeping up with its VIP image.

No longer.

Thanks to a concerted effort by Jerry and Margaret Hodge, with help from the club’s board, the Amarillo Club now resembles that dream many of us grew up imagining.

An Amarillo Institution

To learn exactly how this renaissance came about, we spoke with Misty Howard, the Amarillo Club’s membership director, who took us back in time before telling us about the new club.

“The Amarillo Club started in 1947,” explains Howard, “when a group of businessmen got together and decided they needed a ‘businessmen’s club,’ a place they could hang out and talk shop – basically what we call ‘networking’ today. The original club started out in the basement of the old Baker Hotel on Seventh and Tyler, then moved into the 31st floor of what is now called the FirstBank Southwest Tower in Downtown Amarillo in 1972.

“I’m sure the club has gone through a few face lifts since then,” Howard continues, “but it’s been a while since we’ve seen any major changes in decor and furnishings.”

As membership director, part of Howard’s job is to make sure the members are happy – or to find out why they’re not. Back in March, Howard sent out a survey containing the question, “What changes would you like to see at the club?” And the overwhelming response? Update the decor.

“The members spoke out!” exclaims Howard. “This wasn’t news to the board. There were talks of a remodel going back to June of 2018, when the club reopened. We just had to figure out as a club how to pull it off.” Howard and the rest of the staff knew a renovation would be a huge undertaking. “We would have to close down, lose revenue on the 31st Floor, and take the chance that it would all be worth it.”

But in the end, “Mr. Jerry Hodge and the board seemed to have no doubt that if we could update not just the decor, but much needed equipment in the kitchen, that we could turn this club around.”

New Beginnings

In reality, the club’s rebirth had started four years ago, when Hodge and the board brought in new Abhi Sonhkar as the food and beverage manager. Sonkkar was then promoted to assistant general manager, and then general manager. It was Sonkkar who, in large part, shepherded the club through its darkest days. And now? “It’s going great,” says Sonkkar. “[The revitalization] has been fantastic for the club and its members. The Amarillo Club is unique, it’s special, and it’s different.”

“The old club was not doing well, financially” adds Sonkkar. “And the board felt it couldn’t continue, financially, the way we were deteriorating. But then Mr. [Jerry] Hodge stepped in, and he put up his $250,000 and saved the club. And he asked me to step in as the GM at that time.”

Originally from India, Sonkkar completed his hospitality education in the UK. His sophisticated, global mindset was just what the club’s new iteration would need, and what the board was looking for. The young, energetic GM is the personification of the club’s new, fresh-faced attitude; indeed, four years after his hiring, Sonkkar remains the youngest GM of any private club in the entire country (and virtually every city in America has at least one private club).

But Sonkkar, Hodge et al. knew they had much work to do, if they planned to transform the Amarillo Club into a world-class operation. Step one? “We needed to get the community to recognize how important the club is to this town,” says Sonkkar. “A lot of people have made a lot of memories at this club, and I think it’s important that Amarillo has a thriving city club.” At that point, Sonkkar and his team began approaching local corporations to ask for help, and to begin building relationships to save the club. “We needed to get memberships from them, and commitments from them. We did a corporate sponsorship program that was very successful.”

The second step, says Sonkkar, was to ensure that the food and service were where they wanted it to be. “[We need] nothing but the best in Amarillo, Texas,” says Sonkkar. “And it is, now, I can say. Nothing but the best.”

The search for a new staff was a grueling one. During the search for a chef, “we had to interview 15 people and come down to one.” However, says Sonkkar, “I think it’s been exciting to gather the talented people that I have, from chefs to the service manager to the banquet coordinator to the membership director to the financial officer. I’m happy with the staff I have, and I can say that each of them delivers each time I ask them to.”

For her part, Howard agrees. “We have an amazing staff, each with their own strengths and talents. We’re working hard to create an atmosphere for all generations to feel welcome.”

And what about that new executive chef? “His name is Ben Pacheco,” Sonkkar says, “and he comes from San Antonio. He comes with a lot of talent; he’s got that zeal and that enthusiasm and that culinary drive that is hard to find these days, you know? He’s got a very unique flavor. I think our members will love that experience.”

The hiring of Pacheco represents the apex of a quality-from-the-top-down mentality at the new Amarillo Club. Sonkkar has dedicated himself to ensuring that everything is fresh. Amazingly, there are plans in the works for the Amarillo Club to begin growing all its own produce, meaning every single leaf of lettuce and slice of tomato will be grown in the Panhandle, using organic, non-GMO farming techniques. The club now even employs its own pastry chef. “Everything is made here,” says Sonkkar. “Even the ice cream.”

Rebirth

After the staff was consolidated – and only then – came the third and final stage: the remodel. “Combining all three steps together was a perfect formula for a brand-new Amarillo Club,” says Sonkkar. As things got rolling, the renovation of the club took on a sort of code name: “Project 31,” so called because the main restaurant is on the 31st floor of the FirstBank Southwest Tower – though the 30th floor, which holds private meeting and banquet rooms, also received a cosmetic update. The hunt for an interior designer was not as difficult as the chef search had been; there was one professional in Amarillo whose name leapt immediately to the minds of many on the board: Reese Beddingfield. “The thinking on the remodel was elegance,” says Sonkkar. “Elegance and a club feel. And Reese was selected because, hands down, he’s the best designer in Amarillo.”

“I’ve worked with Margaret and Jerry Hodge for several years now,” Beddingfield explains, when asked how the work came to him. But despite this personal connection, there was a worry that Beddingfield would not take the job, as he customarily focuses his talents on residential projects. “It’s a funny story,” says Beddingfield. “In the early spring, Jerry asked Margaret to approach me and say, ‘See if Reese will do this.’ My work is usually more private – this was kind of a different venue for me.”

But Beddingfield did say yes, of course, and the rest is Amarillo Club history. Beddingfield is quick to attribute the success of the project to the Hodges. “That’s the beauty of, when the Hodges take something on – I think we’re all coming to know in 2019. You know, it’s like, sprinkling a little Hodge magic on there, and something’s rolling again. Jerry said, ‘I’m not letting this go. This is an Amarillo institution, and there’s no reason this thing should be broke. Whatever it’s gonna take, we’re going to figure it out.

“And that was the beginning of [the renovation],” continues Beddingfield. The designer and the Hodges soon got Abhi Sonkkar on board, then called upon the services of architect Mason Rogers of Playa Design Studio to help complete the job. “The solution was, [floor] 31 had to be renovated, to get new life into the club,” says Beddingfield. “To get a whole new membership, to get a younger set of members, and to make the event space a viable prospect, to be competitive with other, newer spaces around town. It just needed a facelift. And that’s exactly what we did.”

The success of that “facelift” meant, quite simply, stepping back and letting Beddingfield work his magic. “Honest to God,” says Beddingfield, “My favorite thing about the grand opening party: There wasn’t one single bit of negativity. Everyone was so positive, so appreciative. And that was the icing on the cake for me.”

The Design

In discussing the difficulties of project, Beddingfield let his easygoing nature shine through. “I think the cleanup crew should have worn hazmat suits to get that carpet out of there. If that carpet could talk, whoa! And the old chandeliers were just covered in nicotine, from all those years.”

“Reese Beddingfield did a masterful job streamlining the interior details and giving the club a consistent aesthetic,” says Mason Rogers, the architect for the restoration. “The updated color palette is well suited for any event.”

Beddingfield says his overall design concept for the space was pretty simple. “It was turning it from a dark, musty club into a bright space that focuses on the view. In conjunction with that, the way that club makes money is though big parties and big reservations. So I also wanted it to be a neutral palette, so that if you wanted to have a purple wedding, if you wanted to have a green wedding, if you wanted to have a pink wedding – it all looks good in there. And we accomplished that. It’s completely neutralized. And that was a fun thing about grand opening night, was seeing all the women in there. There was a lady in a green outfit, she just looked gorgeous up there. The lady in the hot pink dress, gorgeous. And I was smiling to myself, thinking, well, that worked.”

“The club has been growing steadily under Jerry Hodge’s direction and the time was right to update the main dining room and bar,” says Rogers. “The requested improvements from the staff were a more open dining room, a more streamlined buffet line and a more modern aesthetic overall. The big moves, architecturally speaking, were the relocation of the bar to give an open view from the north end of the dining room to the south end, and the redesign of the spiral staircase. The view from the Amarillo Club has always been and will always be the star of the show, so this move opened up a 180-degree view to the north, east, and south. The bar tucked in nicely around the corner, with its own views to the south and west. Our goal was to create a more intimate cocktail bar that could serve the larger dining room during big events but would have its own character.”

The layout and flow of the previous club also presented dilemmas. “The spiral staircase is the main connection between the two floors of the Amarillo Club,” notes Rogers. “It previously anchored the buffet line but created a visual and traffic barrier in the main dining room. By redesigning the rail system and relocating the buffet we were able to connect what previously felt like separate dining areas. The glass panels in the railing accentuate this openness.”

“There are so many beautiful elements of the remodel,” adds Howard. “Reese has done an outstanding job. I told him it’s like I stepped into an Architectural Digest magazine. A couple of my favorite items are the crystals that are hidden all around the 31st floor, in floral arrangements and on lamps! My other favorite element is the light-up white quartz bar. You can’t help but be drawn to it, especially in the evenings. It’s definitely a place you want to gather with your friends.”

Now that “Project 31” has reached its conclusion, the praise from members has been effusive. “We have evolved into a brand-new Amarillo Club. It’s been unbelievable,” says Sonkkar. “When that elevator opens, people say, “Wow.’ And that has been the reaction. I mean, we spent a million dollars. And we’ve gotten a million positive feedbacks already. People have been enjoying it. Our chef’s food, Reese’s design, the view, the service, everything put together, it’s a great experience. And that’s what we’re about.”

The Future

Sonkkar says more big plans are in the works, but he can’t yet reveal them. He dropped hints of, perhaps, an Amarillo Club outdoor venue at some point. Beyond growing its own fresh produce, a grand initiative called Project 75 has been launched aimed at “celebrating 75 years of tradition, excellence and memories” in 2022.

“Our goal is to be relevant to all age groups,” explains Howard. “Most of the younger generation in Amarillo have never even heard of the Amarillo Club. We want to change that! We want to be this place where the millennial generation can come gather and feel a sense of belonging. In order to do this, we have to make changes, not only to our decor, but our events as well. We are offering things like paint ’n sip classes, yoga, and family-centered brunches.

“And boy is it paying off!” she adds. “We’re booking events for members and clients who otherwise may not have booked with us in the past.”

Mason Rogers is clear when asked about the importance of the club to downtown Amarillo. “The Amarillo Club has been the literal and figurative crown jewel of the FirstBank Southwest Tower since it moved into the downtown high-rise. This is another great downtown redevelopment project and a new life for an Amarillo institution.”

But perhaps it’s fitting to let Beddingfield, the man most responsible for the new look of the club, to have the last word. “The Amarillo Club has the best view of Amarillo and the surrounding area, by a hundred miles. It’s a beautiful place to work, and a beautiful place to visit.”