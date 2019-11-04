Several Think, Texas readers wanted to make sure we included the Texas history of indigenous people and pre-1800 Hispanics. Our answer: At every chance we get.

As we daydreamed about the future of Think, Texas, we wanted to bring you a list of the top 25 news stories from Texas history.

It’s a standard newspaper way of organizing ideas, but also one that could be useful for mapping out future columns.

So we surveyed experts from a dozen different universities, museums, history centers and scholarly groups across the state, along with some top authors and journalists.

We received so many excellent suggestions that we decided instead to present the results in periodic batches.

And not just the top 25.

So today, we’ll look at the candidates for top news stories from the period before 1800.

Paleo-Indians arrive in Texas, perhaps 16,000 years ago.

Indigenous natives fight against attempts at extermination or ethnic cleansing in order to retain territory and their people’s cultures, 1500s-1800s.

A shipwrecked Cabeza de Vaca wanders Texas, among the first group of Europeans to land here; he brings back word of the region to Central Mexico, 1528-1535.

Coronado explores western Texas in futile search for rich cities; the lack of riches dampens Spanish interest in the region, 1540s.

La Salle’s French settlement on the Texas coast fails, ending brief French claims to the region but provoking future Spanish missions and presidios, 1687.

San Antonio is founded as a military-missionary settlement in 1718.

Los Adaes, a site now in Louisiana, becomes the first capital of Spanish Texas, 1722.

José de Escandón explores the lower Rio Grande Valley, founding towns on both sides of the rivers, 1748-1755.

Comanches and Wichitas move southward across the Red River and eastward from the Llano Estacado, challenging Spanish settlement in Texas, 1740s-1760s.

San Antonio becomes the capital of Texas following Spanish reforms of the frontier line of settlement, 1773.

Bands of American Indians fleeing persecution across the American South migrate to Texas, 1790s-1820s.

NOTE: For this story, we reached out to experts at the Texas State Historical Association, Texas Historical Commission, Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum, Briscoe Center for American History, University of Houston, University of Texas and the Austin History Center, as well as the Refusing to Forget Project and Texas Freedom Colonies Project.

We also contacted some independent journalists and historians. Thanks especially to Frank de la Teja of the Texas State Historical Association for several of today’s nominations.