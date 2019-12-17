The local dining options just keep rolling into Austin-Bergstrom International aiport. Just weeks after Sixth Street bistro Parkside open at the airport, 24 Diner has opened. The airport location of the all-day diner on Lamar Boulevard is serving morning to night, with a menu that includes chicken and waffles, burgers, shakes and more.

The 24 Diner opening at Gate 12 comes just a week after officials at ABIA announced there would be two Starbucks locations coming soon to the local-centric airport. Next year will see the addition of more local names with the opening of the Austin City Kitchen at the Gate 9 expansion, which will include Sushi-A-Go-Go (from owners of Kome), Noble Sandwich Co., Austin Beerworks, Zocalo Cafe and Hardie’s market.

RELATED

Some of city’s best sushi coming to Austin airport

Parkside opens location at ABIA

Starbucks opening two locations at ABIA