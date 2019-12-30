Looking back is fun. Enjoying the present is crucial. But the temptation to eye the future is undeniable.

While we don’t know about every forthcoming restaurant opening in the Austin area, and some of the best year’s best new restaurants will undoubtedly surprise even me, we still have some concrete information about restaurants that will be filling your text threads, social media feeds and bellies in the months to come.

The restaurants’ opening dates obviously are moving targets, subject to the whim of city permits, financing, weather and who knows what else.

East Side King

• Concept: Fast-casual Japanese street food concept.

• Principals: Murphy Adams Restaurant Group, which owns Mama Fu’s Asian House and Austin’s Pizza, has licensed franchise rights; the two existing locations will still be operated by Moto Utsunomiya, who founded East Side King with Paul Qui in 2009.

• Estimated opening: First two slated for January.

• Location: Four locations; exact addresses not yet announced.

Favorite’s Pizza

• Concept: Take-out and delivery pizza shop in the old Favorite Liquor store.

• Principals: McGuire Moorman Hospitality

• Estimated opening: Fall

• Location: 801 W. Sixth St.

FoliePop's

• Concept: French pastry and coffee house gives customers a choice of more than 500 sweet fillings for the pastries.

• Principals: Chef Antoine Chassonnery and Audrey Sigoure

• Estimated opening: Spring

• Location: 13420 Galleria Circle, A140

Gati

• Concept: Vegan ice cream, gluten-free baked goods and vegetarian dishes from the owner of Thai Fresh.

• Principal: Chef-owner Jam Sanitchat

• Estimated opening: First quarter

• Location: 1512 Holly St.

The League Kitchen & Tavern at Hill Country Galleria

• Concept: The fourth location of the New American bistro that serves burgers, salads, sandwiches, chops and more.

• Principals: TC4 & Co., owned by Tony Ciola and Creed Ford IV.

• Estimated opening: Early in the year

• Location: 13420 Galleria Circle, A-128

Local Foods

• Concept: First Austin location of Houston-based counter-service restaurant serving fresh, seasonal, chef-driven entrees, salads and sandwiches.

• Principals: Owner Benjy Levit, partner/culinary director Dylan Murray and partner Martin Berson (an Austinite and founder of Snap Kitchen).

• Estimated opening: Summer

• Location: 454 W. Second St.

Lutie’s Garden Restaurant

• Concept: Restaurant at the hotel on the Commodore Perry Estate will source from a farm on-site to create seasonal, vegetable-driven dishes, with an emphasis on aged proteins and fermentation.

• Principals: Executive chef Bradley Nicholson and executive pastry chef Susana Querejazu, both veterans of Barley Swine.

• Estimated opening: Spring

• Location: 4100 Red River St.

Old Thousand

• Concept: Chinese restaurant serving takes on Americanized Chinese food, classic dim sum and creative Texas-inspired dishes like brisket fried rice.

• Principals: Owner Ben Cachila and executive chef Jeff Brown

• Estimated opening: First quarter

• Location: 4805 Burnet Road

Sammie’s

• Concept: Classic red-sauce Italian restaurant in the spirit of famed West Hollywood spot Dan Tana’s. The name is a nod to the restaurant’s first iteration as a burger drive-in that Sammie Joseph opened in 1939. The property remains in the Joseph family.

• Principals: McGuire Moorman Hospitality

• Estimated opening: Fall

• Location: 4807 W. Sixth St.

Simi Estiatorio

• Concept: Seafood-centric Greek restaurant serving a menu with grilled octopus, skewered scallops, grilled sardines, marinated swordfish, seafood orzo and more.

• Principals: Owner George Theodosiou, a restaurateur with a long history in New York City and a resume that includes Old Homestead and Peter Luger Steak House.

• Estimated opening: Spring

• Location: Littlefield Building, 601 Congress Ave.

St. Elmo Public Market

• Concept: This long-gestating, 40,000-square-foot public market will include a food hall, creative office space, apartments and a boutique hotel. Previously announced tenants include Mignette, a casual diner from Olamaie’s Michael Fojtasek; a butcher shop and local produce store from the owners of Salt & Time; the first retail location for Texas Hill Country Olive Company; and more.

• Principals: Maker Bros., Fenix Global Investors and the Carlin Company

• Estimated opening: TBD

• Location: 4329 South Congress Ave.

Tiki Tatsu-Ya

• Concept: Chef-owner Tatsu Aikawa and his team (responsible for the success of Kemuri Tatsu-Ya, Ramen Tatsu-Ya, DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya and Domo Alley-Gato) will open a tiki bar with Japanese influence, serving cocktails and food.

• Principals: Tatsu Aikawa and the Tatsu-Ya Family

• Estimated opening: Mid-year

• Location: 1300 S. Lamar Blvd.

Top Notch

• Concept: Fried chicken and chargrilled burgers

• Principals: Owners of Top Notch, Galaxy Cafe and Zocalo Cafe

• Estimated opening: TBD

• Location: Hutto Co-Op District, a 35-acre mixed-use development that will also be home to the new Hutto City Hall.

Ways & Means Oyster Bar

• Concept: California-based seafood restaurant and raw bar

• Estimated opening: Spring

• Location: 319 Congress Ave., in the old Annie’s space.