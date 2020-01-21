Here are some interesting new releases available now from cable and digital providers as well as a title currently available for streaming.

Video on Demand

"Gemini Man": Will Smith stars as Henry, a former Marine sniper who has spent the majority of his career working as a government assassin taking out high-priority targets. He takes one last mission on the eve of his retirement, and it ends up with him on the run around the world after the very people who hired him try to tie up their loose ends. It's an action-packed thriller that feels like something out of the ’90s (which makes sense once you learn the project had been in development since 1997) and finds Henry up against a young cloned warrior, which literally leaves him fighting himself. Ang Lee has directed some of the finest films of the last three decades but has recently become so obsessed with the technology behind the scenes that his films have suffered from it, at least at the box office. Following up the little-seen "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," Lee yet again has shot a film in 120 frames per second, although most people viewing at home will be watching a down-converted edition that safely sits in the standard of 24 frames per second. What does that mean for viewers? Ultimately, the action scenes feel comparatively lifeless, and the difference in the frame rate causes a fair amount of blur in the action scenes. (Cable and digital VOD, 4K Ultra HD available)

"Pain and Glory": The semi-autobiographical 21st film from Pedro Almodóvar is his finest in years. Antonio Banderas plays Salvador Mallo, a director who has seen better days. We view his life in three stages: his childhood in the 1960s, his first love in the 1980s and a present-day timeline where one of his early films has been remastered and reissued to great acclaim. Nominated for best actor and best international feature film at this year's Academy Awards, this is a wonderfully compelling look at the creative process. (Cable and digital VOD)

Also on streaming services

"Honeyland": Winner of three awards at last year's Sundance Film Festival, this stunningly photographed film from Macedonia recently made history. It is the first film to ever be nominated for best documentary feature and best international feature at the Academy Awards. It faces stiff competition in both races, but adventurous viewers will be drawn to the slice-of-life tale about a beekeeper in a remote village who lives off the land. The success of her bee colony determines her survival. We watch what happens when new neighbors arrive and threaten everything once they decide to also raise bees. (Hulu)