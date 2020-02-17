The praise continues to stream in for Modern Mexican restaurant Comedor 10 months after it opened. Texas Monthly’s Pat Sharpe, the dean of Texas food writers, named the sleek downtown spot the best new restaurant in Texas in the magazine’s forthcoming issue.

Sharpe praises partner Philip Speer and William Ball’s restaurant for its beauty and sophistication that put in on an international playing field, and she also raves about the raw dishes and the masa specialties, among others, on executive chef Gabe Erales’ menu. Comedor ranked #6 in the Austin360 Dining Guide last year following a rave review. This is the first time since 2011 that an Austin restaurant has nabbed the top spot. For the complete list, visit texasmonthly.com. Comedor has already earned national acclaim, as well, with Esquire magazine placing the restaurant in its list of 10 best new restaurants in America last fall.

Comedor is not the only Austin restaurant to get some love. Chefs Todd Duplechan and Jessica Maher, owners of Lenoir, saw their Goan-and-Portuguese-inspired Vixen’s Wedding come in at number seven, with Sharpe paying note to the whole roasted fish with crab curry. We rated the restaurant at the Arrive hotel an 8/10 in January; it was not open in time to be eligible for our annual dining guide.

While those were the only two Austin entrants in Texas Monthly’s Top 10, Nixta Taqueria and DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya both earned Honorable Mention nods.

