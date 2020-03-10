The Contemporary Austin hosts a free family event every second Saturday of the month, but not this month.

Monday, the museum decided to cancel its Art Free for All at Laguna Gloria because of COVID-19, aka coronavirus.

The museum’s press release said the decision came after "news of the city’s declaration of a local state of disaster, and out of an abundance of caution." The city on Monday prohibited all events with more than 2,500 people unless approved by public health officials.

The Art Free For All typically has attracted 1,000 to 2,000 people.

The museum does not plan to reschedule the event, but will have free admission for all visitors this Saturday "so the community can enjoy their own personal encounters with contemporary art," the press release said. Translation: Enjoy art, but with a 3-foot personal space barrier to prevent the spread of coronavirus.