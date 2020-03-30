We all have them, the major works of literature we’ve always thought about reading but never had time for.

Ironically, “Yeah, I’ll get around to that at some point” is a frequent mantra of people who like to read. There’s even a Japanese word, tsundoku (Japanese: 積ん読), that describes people who buy a lot of books and let them pile up. (The Wikipedia entry for this word also cross-references “bibliomania” and “hoarding” — so rude.)

We recently launched the #Austin360Stacks challenge, asking people to post pictures to social media of the book stacks they want to get around to while they’re sheltering in place. (Hopefully, we’re all trying to stay indoors when possible to stem the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.)

To keep the ball rolling, here's a stack of books with some heft to consider. For the novels first published in the 19th century, page counts can vary (but not too much) depending upon edition and publisher.

“Moby-Dick“ by Herman Melville (1851, 544 pages)

The plot: Guy survives whaling trip that goes extremely awry, lives to tell about it.

Why bother: Inspired by Melville’s time on whaling ships, vibing off the language (and names) in the King James Bible and a commercial bomb at the time, “Moby-Dick” manages to, let’s see, interrogate the nature of obsession on an existential level, be extremely queer, avoid the racism that plagues 19th-century literature (no novel’s cast has ever looked so much like America), serve as a cautionary tale for the environment. And it’s often incredibly funny and deeply weird, just like America. Oh, with its sea (sorry) of allusions, references and an entire chapter that’s just whale classification, “Moby-Dick” feels postmodern about 100 years early. The great American novel? The greatest novel? Man, it’s up there.

“Anna Karenina” by Leo Tolstoy (1878, 864 pages)

The plot: A married socialite has an affair with a count. Many, many other things happen.

Why bother: Another one of those “maybe the greatest work of literature” books that, like a lot of the door-stoppers on this list, tries to be about absolutely everything going on at the time it was written: the moral and ethical ramifications of the Industrial Revolution, sex, jealousy, class, Christianity and the rejection thereof, urban bustle versus the bucolic country, all taking place during the bananas social upheaval of Czar Alexander II’s reign. It holds up. Watch out for trains.

“Against the Day” by Thomas Pynchon (2006, 1,086 pages)

The plot: Uh...

Why bother: There are sprawling novels. Then there’s this thing. Perhaps the most Pynchonesque of a singularly Pynchonesque career, “Against the Day” is the kitchen sink against which the rest of his bibliography can be measured. The action spans, more or less, from the 1893 World’s Fair to the start of World War I. The novel contains stylistic parodies. A hundred or so characters move all over the place, some through time. It’s a lot — I mean, it’s REALLY a lot — but, like much of Pynchon, we are here for the century-defining ideas and the pleasure of sentences that lesser authors (you can Google it) have spent their careers ripping off. A novel of total overload but all the more wonderful for it.

“The Making of Americans” by Gertrude Stein (1925, 976 pages)

The plot: A couple of marriages happen in two families

Why bother: Written during the heady time Pynchon is writing about in “Against the Day,” “The Making of Americans” is probably Stein’s most nakedly modernist novel. She also wrote two memoirs, a few more novels and a whole mess of poetry, most of which, I will admit, changed my life. It is by stretches boring, repetitive, brilliant, funny, inspired, insipid and a chore. Perhaps this is not the place to start with Stein, but jeez, maybe it is, in all of her prolix oddness. (If you want to get into Stein and this is just too much, check out the poetry collection “Tender Buttons” or the comparatively straightforward memoir “Everybody’s Autobiography.”)

“The Power Broker” by Robert Caro (1974, 1,336 pages)

We best know Caro now as the guy who took on noted Central Texan Lyndon B. Johnson, easily the most Shakespearean president of the last century, in a multi-volume biography. But before that, Caro took on another epic figure: Robert Moses, the “master builder” of New York City and maybe the most controversial urban planner who ever lived. This bullet-stopper is probably the single greatest act of American literary journalism of the past 50 years.

“Jerusalem” by Alan Moore (2016, 1,280 pages)

The plot: A 2,000-year history of Northampton, England, sort of.

Why bother: You might best know Moore as one of the great comic book writers (“Watchmen,” “From Hell” — the latter of which is probably his finest hour), but this is, for good and ill, his masterpiece, a great summation of his entire career. There are lots of ghosts, there are ranting discursions, riffs on “Finnegan’s Wake,” loss, terror, the life-changing power of art, the Roman empire, capitalism and the mythologies we create for ourselves.

“My Struggle” by Karl Ove Knausgård (2009-2001, 3,600 pages)

The plot: A man writes about his life in perhaps the greatest detail possible.

Why bother: Over six volumes of “novels” that star the author and people he knows and is related to, the Norwegian writer Knausgård chronicled the banalities of everyday existence: struggles with his family, struggles with his past, struggles with all of it. And I do mean all of it. Few writers have drilled down to the quotidian quite like Knausgård. It speaks to his triumph as a stylist that this bananas project was a smash hit in his native land. Seemingly every adult in Norway saw themselves in this extremely extreme realism. Perhaps you will, as well.