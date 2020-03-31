



The board of directors for Cine Las Americas, home of the Latino and Indigenous People-focused Cine Las Americas Film Festival, has canceled the 23rd annual film festival, scheduled for May 6-10, because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am confident I speak for our board, staff, volunteers, sponsors, venues, vendors and many more who work with us year-round in preparation for what would have been the 23rd edition of this wonderful film festival, that it is truly heart-breaking to make a decision like this," executive director Jean Anne Lauer said in a statement. "However, we know that this is the right course of action. We appreciate the love and support we receive from our CLA family, our Austin community, and – of course – our filmmakers. We appreciate everyone’s patience as well as we sort out a path forward that will allow us to share some exceptional films with our audiences and celebrate the filmmakers whose talent and voices we seek to champion."

Cine Las Americas will announce its plans moving forward for 2020 at a later date. The organization is considering an online showcase of films that would have been screened at this year’s film festival, as well as a year-round series of presentations once restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.

