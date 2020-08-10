Austinite Kay Morris read a story in Runner’s World magazine about a homeroom teacher whose students would "run increments around the world."

"That was the trigger," she says. In 1995, Morris started Austin’s Marathon Kids after reading that story and knowing that she loved filling in her own running diary each time she ran.

"I thought of children coloring in their increments. I thought of having a celebration at the beginning of the six-month program ... and at the end," she says. "That was critical, I knew. Maybe local Olympians would be there to run with them and celebrate them at the end? Maybe the whole community would celebrate them having ’the courage to start’ at their kickoff celebration."

That was Morris’ vision for Marathon Kids, which is beginning its 25th season and has grown from 1,600 kids the first year to 70,000 kids across the country.

To celebrate the 25th year, Marathon Kids is kicking off the season with a We Run the World virtual relay race fundraiser to bring together parents, past and current participants and the community to run 25,000 miles, roughly the circumference of the Earth, cumulatively. It’s free to enter; the cost is $10 if you want to count your miles and $30 for a T-shirt, but you can donate as much as you want in honor of the 25th year.

"We want to raise money this year, but really we want to create physically active adults out there," says Marathon Kids CEO Cami Hawkins.

The virtual relay launched Monday and continues through September, when the 25th Marathon Kids season will begin. You can count any activity, including swimming, running, dancing and cycling, by turning active minutes into miles, just like the Marathon Kids participants do throughout the year.

The virtual relay is like the adults saying, "We’ve done this now 25,000 miles, we’ve role modeled to these kids, and we’re going to pass the virtual baton," Hawkins says. "Now you guys go and start logging all these miles."

For the first 20 years, Marathon Kids’ goal was for kids to run one marathon (26.2 miles) a year in 1/4-mile and 1/2-mile increments. In 2015, Marathon Kids recognized the importance of staying active and switched to encouraging kids to keep going and reach four marathons throughout the school year.

One of the key elements was incentives to keep kids moving. That came in the form of prizes such as T-shirts, water bottles and medals. Morris, who was in a running group with Paul Carrozza, the head of RunTex, pitched the idea to Carrozza. RunTex became the first sponsor, putting on the kickoff event as well as providing the incentives.

"I loved the idea so much," Carrozza says. "It was totally up our alley. Who wouldn’t want every kid in town running?"

Morris and Carrozza recruited participants by talking to physical education teachers at Austin Independent School District schools during teacher training that August.

"It was as if the simple, free program had been shot out of a cannon," Morris says.

Teachers latched onto it because it was "turnkey," Morris says. "It was easy for teachers to understand, to present to children and parents. ... With the physical education teachers, we were problem-solving and improving the free program as we went along."

Having this be a free program was important to Morris.

"It had to be free in order to throw the net wide for those who could not pay a fee," Morris says. "And also to make it about completion, not speed.

"It was important to me we capture the imagination of children of all skills and shapes. I did not want it to become just a ’soccer mom program’ for those children who already had support and an affinity for running."

Carrozza says in those first years, the program would double each year, and they would have to get bigger and bigger venues for the kickoff and final mile events. The move to the University of Texas stadium was important for more than just its size. "Children of all incomes get to be on a college campus," Morris says. "It can ignite their dreams of higher education."

At those events especially, "it felt like the entire community was connected," Carrozza says. The program also did the important thing of teaching kids (and their parents) how to build up from a one-quarter mile to longer and longer distances.

"The first years were just the teachers and me," Morris says. "No nonprofit, no 501(c)(3) yet. Back then, there was no email, no texting. I drove my little Honda Civic all around the Central Texas elementary schools."

Stacey Shapiro was one of those early teachers. The first-grade teacher at Zilker Elementary has been involved with Marathon Kids in her class for all 23 years she’s taught.

"I just wanted something to get my kids active," she says, even before the state-mandated 20 minutes of wellness time a day. Every day her kids would run the track and color in laps on their paper trackers. It became a perfect math lesson of adding up to each next mile and then counting by fives.

Now she’s had kids complete the equivalent of five, six or seven marathons during the school year. Walking or running with the kids also became her time to connect one-on-one with kids.

"We applaud and celebrate each child," she says. "Some of them are very competitive with themselves and with others, but no one makes fun of each other."

Through Marathon Kids, some of her students have really gotten into running; one even did a triathlon. They’ve also helped their families start walking or running, she says.

Elle Moody, 28, was part of Marathon Kids for three years at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School beginning in third grade. Before Marathon Kids, she says, she thought running was boring and just something adults did. "It showed us kids that it could be fun, and it could be a team sport," she says. "It wasn't something you just did on your own."

She went on to run track and cross country for St. Andrew’s beginning in eighth grade and at Rice University. She continues to run most days where she lives in Brooklyn and has run the New York City Marathon.

As more kids, schools and school districts joined Marathon Kids, organizers needed to have fundraisers and find sponsors beyond RunTex, and they needed to become a nonprofit organization. That was the second evolution of Marathon Kids.

Morris was able to then have a small staff and, with volunteer Marathon Kids Ambassadors, go from city to city launching the program.

One of the early volunteers was Chris McClung, who is a co-owner of Rogue Running and is the board chair of Marathon Kids. He first found out about Marathon Kids in graduate school at the University of Texas. He was the race director for a campus race and gave the proceeds to Marathon Kids.

"Once (Morris) found someone who wanted to help, she would drag them in," McClung says.

When he moved to Houston, Morris had McClung help develop the program there. He’s now done everything for the organization from volunteering to being a board member except being a Marathon Kid. His three children have participated, and he says, "It’s given them a desire to want to do it for themselves because of the way the program is set up with the incentives they have."

His kids have now done 10ks.

"I’m a massive believer in the ability for running to change people’s lives beyond the fitness element," McClung says. It builds confidence for adults and kids alike, he says. "I believe if you start habits early in life, they extend later in life."

Each time Marathon Kids went into a school district, teachers were excited, but individualized details had to be worked out. Marathon Kids created a short video and did in-person presentations in inner-city school districts to get more of those on board.

Marathon Kids also had good timing as more focus on childhood obesity was happening nationally.

"It was the simplicity of our explosive Austin program that was attractive," Morris says.

As it grew, Marathon Kids’ model expanded, opening up to after-school and before-school running clubs.

"It could be one teacher wanting to do it for their kids," Hawkins says. "It could be as small as 10, 15, 20 kids. It just depends on how we can get in there and who we can reach."

Marathon Kids is in another period of growth and reinvention, its third evolution. The cost of the program had become $20 a kid, which was covered by fundraising and sponsorships, but it limited the number of kids who could be served.

Last year, Marathon Kids ran a pilot program for a digital lap tracker app called Marathon Kids Connect. Using a QR code, kids can scan in their laps and teachers can track their students’ progress.

Each kid has their own progress page that they and their parents can see.

Schools can measure their running tracks and let the app know what portion of a mile each lap of their specific track is. When kids scan their QR codes each time they pass a marker, the app will add that amount to their page in the app. Kids and parents also can add in activities they do at home.

With the digital lap tracker, in 60 days, Marathon Kids went from being able to serve 70,000 kids to serving 140,000 kids. Because of the app, Marathon Kids has a goal of reaching 300,000 kids this year.

"We can extend what we can do by going more into a virtual environment," McClung says. "We can increase the number of kids that we can reach at reasonable costs."

McClung puts out a big vision of reaching 2.5 million kids in the next 25 years. Even if they don’t meet that number, he envisions significantly ramping up the number of kids reached because of the app.

Now the barrier to participate is not the cost of the prizes. Kids using the app receive digital sticker recognition.

Schools and businesses can raise money to supply physical prizes if they want to, but kids still will be recognized through the app.

"What we’ve been finding out, what the kids are loving, is the digital sticker-based system," Hawkins says. "It’s a visible thing. They can see if they have finished their first marathon."

Schools also can see kids’ progress more clearly and recognize them in morning assemblies and other ways. They can have competitions between classes and across schools within the district.

"There’s all kinds of fun that we can build now that we have the app," Hawkins says.

It also makes it easier for schools to see if kids are meeting physical activity requirements. The app will allow Marathon Kids to have more interaction with parents and begin to build a database of participants to create future donors.

The digital lap tracker is going to be key during this time, when kids might be doing the school year virtually. They still can participate in Marathon Kids throughout the year even if they aren’t physically at their schools, and it will be easier for everyone to track their progress.

This school year, during the coronavirus pandemic, is really unpredictable, Hawkins says. Marathon Kids is hoping to highlight past participants as well as have a big end-of-the-year program festival in May, they hope in person. It might have to be done in waves of people social distancing.

"I get optimistic, and then it feels like we fall down again," Hawkins says of trying to plan a big anniversary during the pandemic.

She wants Marathon Kids still to make an impact, especially in lower socioeconomic communities, to stretch boundaries and to continue to reverse childhood obesity.

"Twenty-five years is a long time for a nonprofit," Hawkins says. "The cool thing, not only did it have incredible people that were passionate about the health of kids, the program itself recognized the needs of the kids and has evolved with the kids."

McClung says that the change Marathon Kids has made in the last year through building the digital lap tracker app is key to its growth and not being stuck in the same delivery and funding models.

Three years ago, Marathon Kids might have been asking questions about sustainability, but now, McClung says, "We’ve turned the corner as we’ve hit the milestone. We have a more clear perspective of what Marathon Kids 3.0 will look like, and now we’re executing on that. I feel really good about the direction and ability to develop it."

Morris remains committed to Marathon Kids’ initial vision.

"It is important it is free and keeps its original heartbeat: embracing community of children of all colors, sizes and abilities," Morris says.