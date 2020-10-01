Want to know more about Medicare? AGE of Central Texas is hosting a free virtual seminar 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday to help caregivers navigate what they need to know when helping a loved one sign up during Medicare’s open enrollment period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7.

It is also designed for people who are newly eligible as well or anyone who would like a basic understand of Medicare.

Sign up by calling 512-600-9275, or online at TinyURL.com/AGEoctober2020.

AGE of Central Texas is also hosting the Pflugerville Seniors Conference in partnership with Pflugerville Community Church Oct. 13-16.

Now, you don’t have to live in Pflugerville to attend, because it is all virtual.

This year’s conference schedule:

10 a.m. Oct. 13, Long-term Care Funding Options with financial services professional Lorna Allen.

10 a.m. Oct. 14, COVID-19 Updates for Older Adults with experts from Baylor Scott & White Health.

10 a.m. Oct. 15, Brain Health and Aging with licensed social worker K.C. Lawrence.

10 a.m. Oct. 16, The 5 Legal Documents That Everybody Needs as They Age, with Attorney Keith Leuty.

Register at TinyURL.com/PVilleConf2020 or by calling 512-600-9275.