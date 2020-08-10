Sway has reopened one of its three locations for takeout and limited in-person dining, but the big news for home cooks is that it has released its first meal kits, as well as a line of sauces, to help you re-create some of those big Thai flavors at home.

The meal kits are variations on two menu favorites: Tiger Cry, marinated hanger steaks served with a pair of house-made sauces and topped with crispy shallots and served with dry sticky rice, and the restaurant’s tom kha gai, the fragrant soup seasoned with ginger, galangal, lemongrass and green Thai chiles and served with chicken.

Both kits serve two to three people ($30 for the steaks, $15 for the soup) and are available for pickup at the West Lake Hills location, 3437 Bee Caves Road, Tuesday through Saturday. (If you’re craving a tamarind margarita or a monk water cocktail, Sway also sells DIY cocktail kits.)

If you are looking to fill your pantry with some of the signature sauces and spices used in the Sway kitchen, check out the restaurant’s online market, which now offers more than half a dozen products, from the spicy nahm prik pao (cilantro, roasted chiles, garlic and shallots) to the fish sauce-infused nahm prik pla, which chef Charles Schlienger says is great on chicken wings and almost any grilled meat or seafood.

There’s also the house curry spice mix made with white peppercorn, cumin seed, coriander seed, mace and fennel seed, a house-made pad thai sauce and a sweet and spicy Thai sambal. If you like Szechuan peppercorn, check out their star anise-spiced numbing salt, which, as the name suggests, tickles the tongue. The sauces and spices start at $8 and are available through the restaurant’s to-go ordering platform at toasttab.com/sway.