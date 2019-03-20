There’s no shortage of organizations and agencies that could use a helping hand and many of the tasks don’t require special experience.

You could spend your spring break playing Fortnite until your eyes glaze over, binging rom-coms on Netflix or sleeping like a bear in deepest hibernation mode.

You could do that, or you could spend those free days volunteering. There’s no shortage of organizations and agencies that could use a helping hand and many of the tasks don’t require special experience.

Where to find a community service opportunity?



Hospitals, libraries, food banks, nature sanctuaries and animal shelters are among the places near you that need a steady supply of volunteers. Your parents, teachers and coaches might have some suggestions or connections to help you find the right fit.

Your local United Way might be able to connect you with some local groups that have a steady need for volunteers, or you can simply do a Google search for teen volunteer opportunities in your town.

TeenLife has listings for thousands of non-profit organizations in all 50 states that accept teen volunteers under 18. These groups are working on everything from caring for animals to running homeless shelters. Check it out to find some opportunities that might work for you.

OK, but why should you consider spring break community service? Click the link below to see some reasons that helping out will help you and help others.

